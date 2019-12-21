When we first went outside I didn’t fully realize what I had just gotten myself into. It dawned on me bit by bit, but by then I was in too deep and there was no turning back. I suppose that’s how it usually happens in these situations. You start out with the best of intentions, just trying to do something good, but before you know it, you seem to have joined a cult of little frozen penguins.
We were out there in the cold in the first place because my daughter couldn’t pass up a chance to play in the snow. I had agreed to take her outside, so I bundled her up and donned my coat and hat. We wouldn’t be out there for very long, I told myself; she usually gets cold after a few minutes and heads inside for some hot chocolate.
After throwing a few snowballs at me, my daughter went into the garage and found the blue plastic penguin mold that she loves so much. Daddy let’s make a penguin, she exclaimed.
I dutifully filled the thing up with snow while she used her green snow shovel to pat down some of the footprints in the front yard and make a smooth little spot for her penguin. I flipped the mold over onto the ground and gave it a few taps. It was just like making a sand castle at the beach, except my toes were frozen and my nose was running.
I lifted the mold and we admired our work. There stood a 2-foot tall penguin, staring at us with its frozen eyes. My daughter was thrilled.
I’d assumed that we would go back to tossing snowballs then head inside, but then I was being instructed to make another penguin. Put it next to the first one, my daughter told me. She was busy smoothing out more space. I put another penguin down, then another next to that one. Put them in a circle, she said as she made a flat area for penguins six, seven and eight.
Suddenly I stepped back, cautious and slow with my movements. I looked down. There were 14 penguins now, all surrounding me and all gazing at me with their cold, unmoving eyes. The hairs on the back of my neck began to tingle. A sense of foreboding overtook me. I felt as if I’d just realized I’d been inducted into a cult. I stepped carefully out of the circle, making sure not to disturb any of the penguins lest they seek vengeance upon me.
I had hoped that my penguin-making duties were done; alas my daughter requested four more. Fortunately she helped with these, stuffing snow into the mold. They’re the queens, she said; she showed me how to put them in the center of the circle, the four of them standing back to back looking out toward their disciples or followers or hench-penguins.
We stood back and gazed at our creation. She was triumphant, but I felt a little anxious. Who knew what these penguins might do when our backs were turned.
The next day it rained. The cult of penguins melted down to miniature, 2-inch versions of themselves. My daughter was sad, but I’ll admit I was relieved. Somehow, they weren’t quite as intimidating.
