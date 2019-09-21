‘What’s that, Daddy?” my son asked, pointing to a little puddle on the floor.
Mystery wet spots are never a welcome sight. In this household we’re used to random spills and drips from water cups that were filled a bit too high by one of the kids, or the sight of droplets on the bathroom floor where a child might have shaken their hands dry instead of patiently using a towel. Not a big deal. We’re far enough removed from potty training that the dreaded “accident” puddles are a thing of the past by now. But still, I cringe whenever I unexpectedly encounter liquid that’s out of place.
I took a few steps further down the hallway and surmised that our dog Lucy was the culprit this time. She’d been slurping from her water bowl so much that when she strolled into the living room she’d left a trail of water and drool dripping from her wet snout.
Gross, though I suppose it could have been worse.
As I headed into the kitchen to retrieve some paper towels to address this mess, my son offered his helpful input. “At school we have ‘Wet Floor’ signs,” he told me.
I chuckled to myself. How perfect! Forget the paper towels; I envisioned setting up some of those yellow folding signs in the hallway. The signs could simply divert traffic away from the impacted area until either it dried on its own or someone else came along to clean it up. I liked that idea; why didn’t we have any wet floor signs, I wondered to myself.
“And they have orange cones, too,” he continued. Even better! I could use cones to establish a perimeter around Lucy’s water bowl as a warning not to step in that area lest the stepper wants to risk walking away with a damp shoe, sock, flip-flop or foot. Maybe those cones would shame Lucy into keeping her drool in one spot instead of walking around and dripping all over the kitchen and down the hallway toward the living room.
The cones could also come in handy to warn passersby of other incidents — from bicycle crashes in the driveway to Legos dropped on the floor to spilled milk at the dinner table.
Or I wondered if I could somehow train our dog to drink more politely, without getting her snout all wet and dripping extraneous water all over the place. Slow down, I’d tell her. Enjoy each slurp, and swallow each gulp before slurping again. If I left a cloth napkin beside the bowl, could I get her to wipe her muzzle on it before she walked away? There must be a way to do this, I thought. Training Lucy might be difficult and time-consuming, but perhaps it would be better than wiping up her puddles.
Or, of course, I could simply grab some paper towels like I’d originally planned and clean up the wet spot. That would not be quite as exciting as putting out yellow signs or orange cones, and not nearly as stimulating as trying to teach our aging Lucy a new trick or better manners. But I guess for this mystery wet spot, the paper towels would have to suffice.
