For the second consecutive year, my daughter will participate in her school’s voluntary science fair. Or, as it’s officially known, the “Eleventh Annual Junior Scientist Convention.”
Last year there were so many impressive experiments and presentations among her classmates; we enjoyed strolling through the gymnasium and cafeteria, checking out colorful and sometimes interactive displays on everything from the properties of electricity to the sugar content of various foods to an examination of a student’s dog’s snack preferences.
“This year I want to do something with chemistry,” my daughter announced. Ah, something impressive and educational will come of that, I thought.
I told my daughter I hoped she was ready for the work ahead.
The convention was only six weeks away; she’d have to buckle down. I fondly recalled the science fairs of my youth. I remember studiously making charts on a giant poster board.
One chart was a list of heart rates after exercise; another year, it was a list of flower growth measurements. I remember painstakingly spelling the word “hypothesis” in block letters, and then asking again what it meant. I remember standing proudly next to my display, the culmination of what felt like a lot of work.
My daughter and I looked up sample chemistry experiments, but most of them were just recipes for making something interesting happen.
“You need a variable that you can change,” I said. After some thought she announced excitedly, “I want to see what makes the best slime!” And she planned to partner up with a friend from class.
Well, I thought, it involved chemistry, and there was a variable that would be changing. Maybe this could work.
Last weekend I drove my daughter to her friend’s house; the friend’s mom had graciously volunteered to conduct this messy experiment in her kitchen. As we arrived carrying a bag of potential slime ingredients, it was all I could do to refrain from lecturing my daughter about the scientific method. As you try different ingredients, keep the other variables constant. Figure out how you’re going to rate each batch of slime. Take careful notes. Take pictures for the poster board. Be sure to say please and thank you to your friend’s mom.
None of this made it past my lips; my daughter was so excited to hang out with her friend, she just bounded inside. I’ll be back in two hours, I told the friend’s mom. Thank you for allowing the girls to trash your kitchen and not mine.
Fifteen minutes later I got some text message updates. Pictures of the girls in aprons and gloves, several mixing bowls on the table, each with a different batch of slime. The girls had huge smiles on their faces.
I shook my head.
I wasn’t sure that science was supposed to be this fun. How would they discover which ingredients made the best slime if they were too busy enjoying each other’s company? I looked carefully at the photos but I didn’t see any notebooks present for writing down their results.
I’ll volunteer our kitchen table for the final step — making the poster board. (Much less messy!)
I hope the girls will learn something from this experiment; I hope they weren’t too distracted by all the fun they seemed to be having. I’ll get them to buckle down and work hard — maybe even test them on spelling the word “hypothesis.”