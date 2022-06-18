Every so often at my kids’ elementary school, there’s an opportunity to sign them up for a six-session after-school basketball clinic that would teach dribbling, passing and shooting.
Every time the basketball flier comes home, I ask my son and daughter if they’d like to give it a try. Every time, they respond firmly in the negative.
Lately, however, they seem to have taken an interest.
On these beautifully warm early summer evenings, the kids have been begging my wife and I to come out to the driveway and play some basketball after dinner. It’s gratifying to see them getting excited about a new sport, but judging by the rules being followed in our driveway, I think I should have signed them up for a basketball clinic after all.
The ball they insist on using, for example, is all wrong. No reputable basketball league — whether for adults or juveniles — would sanction the rainbow-colored rubber playground ball that the kids insist on using. While the ball bounces satisfyingly high, it also has a tendency to ricochet off the rim and bound towards the garden, the street, or any spectator unlucky enough to score a ticket to watch our driveway game.
We play kids-against-parents, and the youngsters’ team seems to be allowed to play by a completely different and favorable set of rules. They double dribble, they travel, they run around with the ball in their hands to evade the outstretched arms of their parents. Shot after shot they heave toward the basket, laughing as they dodge the slower-moving grown-up team.
We can’t let the children beat us so handily, so every once in a while I put my shoulder down and drive toward the rim. I finish with a ground-shaking dunk — which is only possible because the hoop is down in its lowest position.
We parents also like to teach the youngsters a thing or two about teamwork, so we delight in passing the rainbow ball back and forth, up and down the driveway in a perpetual game of keep-away.
Once again, the children bend the rules to their advantage; to get the ball back, they slow us down by tickling my wife or wrapping their arms around my waist so that I can’t move.
In these instances, I’d complain to the referee, but when I look around, the only one watching us is our dog Lucy. She doesn’t even have a whistle, never mind the basketball knowledge that would enable her to effectively call a foul. I can tell by the look in her eye that she would side with the kids, anyway.
In this rambunctious manner, the game continues until it’s time to head inside, take showers, get into pajamas, brush teeth, and head to bed. Whether we play until a certain time, or for five more minutes, or until we reach a certain score, somehow by the end of the game the children’s team always manages to win.
As we play our driveway basketball games this summer, part of me thinks of the missed basketball clinics and the passing, dribbling, and shooting skills the kids could have learned.
On the other hand, as I watch that rainbow ball fly and I hear my son and daughter laugh, I think that perhaps this extra-fun version of basketball is all they really need to know, anyway.