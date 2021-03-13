Thank goodness we don’t have a crystal ball for seeing into the future.
Last year at this time, we were reeling, trying to get used to the idea that our world had changed drastically, though for exactly how long we weren’t quite sure. A new virus had popped up in China; then it spread to Thailand, the Philippines, Italy, and pretty much everywhere else in the world with dizzying speed.
Shocking news of the virus seemed to come daily. When it arrived in a Seattle-area nursing home I knew my work life — as a hospice social worker — would be impacted. When teacher friends talked about preparing packets of work for their students to complete at home, I could no longer deny the fact that the kids’ school life was about to change. And when the NBA suspended their season, that’s when I realized that normalcy was officially a thing of the past.
Society was in for some major changes, but for how long was anybody’s guess.
We had tickets to Blue Man Group on Saturday, March 14, 2020, but suddenly my sore throat and my daughter’s low-grade fever had become sinister, frightening things. The day before, I argued on the phone with the customer service agent who informed me that the tickets were non-refundable. We’re sick, I explained angrily.
He rescheduled the tickets for May. You won’t be open in May, I growled, only half-believing that the shutdown would last that long. It couldn’t, right?
May came and went; the tickets were eventually refunded. But the virus was here to stay.
If I’d known last March that a year later we’d still be dealing with temperature checks, masks, travel restrictions, social distancing, and still frighteningly high rates of infection and death, I think I might have collapsed.
Thank goodness we couldn’t see the future; thank goodness we’re forced to absorb things in bite-sized pieces. The entire truth can be too much to bear all at once.
To cope, we keep our heads down and tackle things little by little.
Last March I thought, if we could just make it a few months to the end of the spring, certainly the summer will be better. As summer approached and the virus spread, I mentally moved the goalposts. If we hunkered down during the summer, then maybe at least we could have a normal fall.
The months and seasons have gone by, but the end of the pandemic isn’t quite in sight. To think of all the lives lost, families crushed, jobs and businesses vanished, and the erosion of physical and mental health over the past year, it can be overwhelming. To realize that we’re not out of the woods yet is depressing as well.
We do have cause for optimism, especially considering the multiple vaccines available. I keep mentally moving the goalposts forward, biting off small, manageable chunks of the future. If we could just make it to summer, I think, maybe things will be better then. Or if we can tough it out it through the summer, maybe by the fall we can get back to normal.
Thinking or seeing too far ahead at this point might still be too overwhelming. By the time March rolls around again next year, we’ll be in a much better situation, right? Right?
