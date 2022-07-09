What is it about this television show that has audiences coming back, year after year? Whatever it is, it seems to have inflicted its contagion onto my children as well.
My wife and I decided to show our kids the most recent season of “Survivor.” Each week we’d gather on the couch and watch another episode, ready to see who won the immunity challenge, who made the big moves or back-stabbed a former ally, and of course who got voted off the island.
The questions from my son and daughter came quick. What’s a hidden immunity idol? How many times can each person vote? How is the winner chosen in the end, and what’s a jury?
As for the answers, some were simple and others were more ambiguous.
When is it OK to lie to someone? Should they share their advantage with the rest of the group? Why is that person crying?
On the screen, the contestants were experiencing the highs and lows of not only a million-dollar competition, not only a fierce battle of physical, mental, and social wits, but also a kind of group therapy. See how hard some of them cried when they got voted out toward the beginning. They’d only spent two or three days together, and yet they talked about the impact of finally being seen for who they truly were, for forging lifelong bonds in the course of mere days.
Life in those tribes, of course, is much different than life in our living room, sitting in front of the TV.
In the game of “Survivor,” the contestants had to work together if they wanted to build a shelter or win a challenge or have anything at all to eat.
Ethnic, social, economic, and political views surely varied, but what mattered was what a person did and said; did they contribute to the tribe, did they forge relationships with other tribe members?
Alliances and rivalries formed, sure, but to only associate with like-minded individuals would limit one’s options and surely mean failure.
Watching this from the comfort of our couch was another, different form of group therapy, I thought.
Here in the real world — in a society plagued by increasing economic inequality, by widening gulfs between opposing political realities, and skyrocketing social media-fueled isolation — here was a show about interpersonal bonds, about cooperation and competition, about inner and outer strength and fortitude. And we weren’t just passively watching; we debated throughout each episode what each competitor should do. We decided whose lies or truths were wise or foolhardy.
Unlike much of the screen-based content designed for juveniles, this show had no obvious moral to the story. Does physical force outweigh social acumen? Is being nice better than being duplicitous? How much should a contestant rely on their alliances, and who should get voted out next?
We recently finished watching the conclusion of Season 42 of “Survivor,” and it was satisfying enough that the children are looking forward to next season.
In the meantime, although we could debate strategy until we’re blue in the face, one truth remains: if I were a contestant on “Survivor,” I’d be so cranky from hunger, cold, and exhaustion that I’d probably get voted out first — and I’d be happy to watch the rest from the comfort our living room, sitting on the couch in front of the TV.