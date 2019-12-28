It’s an admittedly harmless problem to have.
On a nearly daily basis, we’re struggling to survive a never-ending deluge of Legos. We go around and around, discussing how best to organize, manage, or reduce the mess of police car blue, fire engine red, race car yellow, Batman black, princess pink and the rest of the rainbow of Legos in our house. How to keep them from dominating the living room. How to keep them off the kitchen counter, where the kids so often like to play with them. How to keep the smaller pieces from falling into the baseboard heaters or skittering under the refrigerator. And perhaps most importantly, how to keep them off the floor, lest we cry out in pain after accidentally stepping on yet another tiny, evil, sharp-cornered brick.
We’ve placed restrictions on where Legos should and should not go in this house, so at least the mess is somewhat contained. I know I won’t find them in my sock drawer or sitting on the bathroom counter next to my toothbrush.
My wife has invested in a variety of plastic storage bins, some smaller and some larger. Each bin ends up housing a jumble of Legos, mixed in from various sets. Every bin ends up being just another container to dig hopelessly and endlessly through when my son is begging me to find him that one little yellow piece he’s missing from Batman’s hideout. If it weren’t such a trivial problem, it would be kind of infuriating.
None of the suggestions for organizing this mess of partially-built dinosaurs, stray motorcycle wheels and half-destroyed undersea creatures seems to be an adequate long-term solution. Do we spend the next six days dividing all the bricks by color, shape, and size? That will only help if the bricks are always returned to their proper locations; I don’t have much faith in that happening.
Do we surreptitiously cull the herd, taking seldom-used or unwanted bricks out of circulation and secretly donate them to kids who don’t have plastic bins overflowing with Legos? Or do we tell our children they’re only allowed to build what’s on the box, and then place their finished products in a glass cabinet so nobody can take them apart or lose any of the pieces?
While my wife continues to seek a good solution, I’ve been spotting many of the pieces from my son’s beloved yellow submarine set mixed into various bins. He got it as a gift a couple years ago; it even came with a Lego version of each of The Beatles. He had enjoyed putting it together — and then enjoyed ripping it into pieces even more.
I’d love to see that thing come together again, so I recently dug out the instruction book and started sifting through each of the bins, locating everything from the red propellers to Ringo’s head. It hasn’t been easy, but I’m determined. Besides, this is part of my solution to our Lego problem. If I put this yellow submarine together, that will be 553 pieces no longer mixed up with all the rest.
It may look to the untrained eye as if I’m simply playing with Legos. But really, I’m organizing. I’m helping to solve a problem. When this problem is solved, I might start on the Batmobile next.
