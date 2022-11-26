I realize that it’s easy to stand on the sidelines and criticize — much easier than say, founding a rocket ship company or heading an electric car company — but I can’t stop thinking about the $44 billion that Elon Musk paid for Twitter.
First he tried to get out of the deal, then the deal went through and now he’s firing people and frantically changing things up; it seems that this might not have been the smoothest of acquisitions. Wasn’t there something else he could have bought with that money?
I have no concept of what it’s like to be worth billions of dollars. As a person who has never signed onto Twitter, I also have no concept of what it’s like to send a tweet. But these shortcomings aside, I don’t think that buying Twitter would have been on my Top 10 list of things to do had $44 billion landed in my lap.
Just one example: With $44 billion, Musk could have, if he’d wanted to, bought a fidget spinner for each of the 8 billion people on the planet. Imagine how focused everyone would be during social studies class!
If Musk wanted to treat a bunch of people to a brand new Tesla, he could have given everyone in the city of Boston a Model Y (that’s the compact SUV, with a top speed of 155 mph and a range of over 300 miles). He could only afford the base model for Bostonians, however; if he’d wanted to splurge for the fully-loaded Model Y with seven seats, fully self-driving capabilities, and a tow hitch, he’d have to give one to every resident of Omaha instead. But still; imagine giving a brand-new Tesla to every person in Omaha; even Oprah couldn’t top that!
With $44 billion, Musk could have purchased a handful of NFL teams.
Based on their current franchise values (on a website I know nothing about but which I’ll trust implicitly), $44 billion is theoretically enough dough to own the Cowboys, Patriots, Rams, Giants, Bears, and Commanders. Plus if you convinced the Lions to knock $5 million off their price, you could own them and still have enough left over to buy the Bengals as well.
I happen to like Nutter Butters. With a family size package retailing at one of my favorite stores at $4.29, for the price of Twitter, a person could instead have purchased 10,256,410,256 packages of Nutter Butters. Another favorite retailer just upped the ante by offering two packages for a cool $8, increasing the Nutter Butter package count to an even 11 billion. With about 32 cookies per family-sized package, we’re talking a total of 352 billion Nutter Butters! I’d thought the concept of $44 billion would make my head explode, but the idea of 352 billion Nutter Butters seems way more astounding — and delicious.
On a more serious note, he could have done some real good with the money. Fighting diseases, for instance. Smallpox was eradicated at a cost of $300 million. The plan to eradicate polio by 2026 has a $5 billion price tag. There’s a $100 million fund to fight river blindness and lymphatic filariasis in Africa and the Middle East.
Think of all the good $44 billion could do, from buying medicine and vaccines to providing access to clean water — efforts that could improve the lives of millions of people, perhaps even more than a fidget spinner. Or a hilarious tweet.