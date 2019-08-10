As the end of the summer approaches (already?!) and the new school year is mere weeks away, I’ve started to ask myself, how can I sufficiently thank my kids’ daycare teachers for all they have done over the years?
My wife and I have been dropping off or picking up one or both of our children at this daycare center since 2012. I remember the knot in my throat the first time I dropped off our son who was just three months old.
What am I doing, I asked myself silently. Here I am putting our baby in the hands of complete strangers. They all seemed nice enough — but maybe I should just quit my job and keep him at home. Or at least call in sick that first day.
But I didn’t call in sick, and my son had a good day. As the weeks and months passed, he had more good days. And a couple years later when it was time to drop my daughter off, too, I knew that she would be safe and well cared for.
I was glad to see how attentive and positive and kind the daycare teachers were. When my daughter got teary as a toddler during drop-off, they helped her wave to me at the window and then got her involved with a toy or game until she quickly forgot she was sad. When my son accidentally ran headlong into a classmate on the playground and hurt his mouth, they cleaned him up and nursed his wounds until he was ready to go play again.
As the years passed, my kids made friends with their classmates and learned colors and numbers and letters. They sang new songs and told us about all the fun they’d had at daycare.
When I picked them up at the end of the day I always made sure to say, “Thank you” to their teachers. Simple words, but I meant a lot by them. Thank you for keeping my children safe; for being such a positive influence in their lives; for doing so many arts and crafts projects and taking them outside and reminding them how to play well with others; for remaining patient day in and day out, even in the face of an entire classroom of energetic children.
During the holidays, we sent in little gifts or sometimes homemade cookies. The kids created holiday cards, sometimes with their hand print or footprint as decoration on the front. But I imagine the words of appreciation meant most. “Thank you for helping me put on my mittens,” my daughter dictated for her card. “I like when you read me stories,” wrote my son.
And now in what seems like the blink of an eye, our daughter is going into kindergarten this fall. So we’ll be saying goodbye to the teachers at the daycare center who have helped our kids play and grow and learn these past several years.
I imagine I’ll have a knot in my throat as I drive away from there for the last time. But instead of the sadness and worry I felt that first day of daycare, it will be a mix of nostalgia and gratitude. And I’ll say, “thank you” one last time.
