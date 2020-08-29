It amazed me, when my son was a baby, how reassured I felt whenever I crept quietly into his bedroom at night and watched him breathe. At the end of the day on my way to bed, I would peek over the rails of his crib and watch his little chest rise and fall. All seemed right with the world when he was happily in dreamland.
I’m sure I was far from alone in that habit, the view of my sleeping son acting to quiet all those first-time parent anxieties.
I’m also sure I was in good company when my daughter came along — the second child — and the bedtime routine involved less adoring gazing and more muttering-under-my-breath wishes to stop that screaming and please go to sleep.
It didn’t help that just as much as my son was a deep sleeper, my daughter was not.
I could creep into my son’s room, step on a few toys by mistake, sing several songs off-key to him, and (when he was old enough to have a blanket) pull his crumpled-up blanket out from beneath him and lay it nicely back on top of him, and he would barely stir.
My daughter, on the other hand — who seemed to cry inconsolably for no reason every night for the first several months of her life — would flip open her eyelids at the tiniest hint of a noise, then refuse to go back to sleep until someone had laid down and cuddled with her for the next 90 minutes.
Once we’d made it through that gauntlet for the night, there was little leftover energy to stand there and gaze lovingly at my daughter’s form as she slept.
As the kids got older I still checked on them before going to bed, poking my head into their rooms, perhaps adjusting a blanket or gently taking a favorite book from their sleeping fingers and placing it on the floor so it wouldn’t make a noise falling to the ground in the middle of the night. But I didn’t do as much standing and watching as I had done during the first year of my son’s life. Seeing them sleep was old hat by now; the parent anxieties were less pronounced or perhaps buried beneath tiredness.
Lately, however, I’ve been spending a bit more time loitering in the doorways of my children’s rooms before going to bed for the night.
The anxieties of 2020 are many, and perhaps this is my way of centering myself a bit, of quieting my worries and giving me a visual reminder of what’s really important, and what I can feel thankful about, before I hit the sack and get ready to face another day.
I stand and watch my son’s chest rise and fall, his body impossibly so much bigger and longer than just a few years ago when I first watched him sleep.
I step into my daughter’s room, careful not to trip over any plush mermaids or teddy bears, and see her breathe in and out, her long hair splayed wildly around her, and her arms more often than not wrapped around a favorite stuffed animal or a pink pillow with a princess on it.
I watch them breathe, and I feel reassured; for that reassurance, I am grateful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.