It’s a Sunday afternoon, and the kids and I are sitting on the couch in front of the television. We are all paying close attention.
“Trucks!” someone shouts. “Soda! A cruise!”
“Insurance! Beer! Wireless provider!” I counter.
The room is silent for a few moments. “Hurry,” I urge my son, who hasn’t yelled yet.
“Fast food! Cars! Clothes!” he blurts out, just in time.
We’re watching a football game, and one of the teams has scored a touchdown and kicked the extra point. Usually, that would be the time to head to the bathroom or race to the kitchen to fetch a snack before the action starts again. But for us on this Sunday afternoon, we stay glued right to our seats.
The kids could care less who scored the touchdown, and whether it was a hard-fought three-yard run or a beautiful fade route to the corner of the end zone. It doesn’t matter which team is winning or whether an upset is brewing. We’re here for the commercials.
A few weeks back, I’d innocently commented that it seemed every football game had the same handful of commercials that the viewer was forced to watch over and over again. The same funny insurance commercials. The same flashy soda spots. The same cars or trucks or SUVs zooming along a curvy leaf-strewn road or crashing through the mud on its way to a far-flung campsite. It gets so repetitive — so predictable.
With that, our simple game was born. No longer did a commercial break signify a chance to get off the couch for a few minutes.
The end of the quarter, a timeout, or a touchdown meant that it was time for us to stay parked in front of the TV and try to be the one who’d guess the coming lineup of ads.
After this particular touchdown on this particular Sunday, we’re sitting on the edge of our seats as the screen goes black for a split-second, then cuts to a splash of color as we’re greeted by a sandwich chain and a couple of its celebrity spokespeople. Argh, why hadn’t I guessed that one?!
Next up, we see a man and a woman strolling effortlessly from one house to the other, until they find the one they like. Mortgage company commercials were not on any of our lists.
After a bunch of close-ups of pizzas with various toppings, sizzling hot, we come to our last spot of the break. People are jumping into the ocean, people are sliding down a water slide, people are gazing out to the horizon after a full day of fun, and my daughter raises her hands in victory. A cruise! She guessed it right!
My son and I groan as the ads give way to the football game again. We sit back and watch, hoping for a quick score — not because we care about the game, but because we’re ready to guess more commercials.
This time, I tell the kids, I’ll definitely get it right.
If there’s anything that the game of football (and all of the commercials that go along with it) can teach us, it’s to keep trying, no matter how much effort it takes. Never give up until the clock runs down to zero, the final whistle blows, and the very last commercial (be it for vehicles, beverages, or something you hadn’t thought of) flashes before your eyes.