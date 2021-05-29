On our way to her soccer game last Sunday afternoon, my daughter shoved a pen and a scrap of paper into my hands and informed me that I needed to keep score. I took the proffered items hesitantly, trying to dissuade her. These under-eight soccer games consisted mostly of a tight scrum of girls kicking at the ball until it popped loose of the group, whereby one of the more skilled players would dribble it a few times and kick it into the goal.
For most — no, all — of our games this season, that more skilled player happened to be on the opposing team. Had anyone been keeping score, I don’t think my daughter would have been pleased at the final tallies. Nevertheless, she insisted.
My wife, my son, and I took our places at the edge of the field, and it wasn’t long before I had to take out that pen and scrap of paper to mark the first few goals. Mercifully, most of the action took place toward the middle of the field — the competition wasn’t completely lopsided — but the ball only seemed to squirt loose in directions that favored the other team.
It was three, then seven, then nine to nothing; by the second quarter our team was wilting noticeably. Every time the ball ended up in our net, the girls walked rather than ran to retrieve the ball and bring it to the center line. Hands went up more often, our players looking to sub out for another water break. The team seemed deflated.
That is, until my daughter’s teammate Sarah provided some inspiring play in the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Sarah was neither the fastest, tallest, nor the most skilled of the players, but at this moment she was the most determined. When she successfully dribbled the ball toward midfield, her parents clapped encouragingly. Several opponents tried kicking the ball away but it merely bounced against Sarah’s shin guards and squeaked further forward. Sarah kept her legs churning and she passed another opponent. By this time more parents yelled encouragement; Sarah’s interactions with the soccer ball were usually short-lived, but here she was, heading toward the goal in small persistent steps, the ball somehow staying with her.
The sideline nearly erupted as Sarah gave the ball one final kick — and it bounced off the post, going out of bounds. If she was disappointed, she didn’t show it; she got back into position to try again. Our players were duly inspired by Sarah’s efforts, and when the ball squeaked loose again a few minutes later, my daughter gave it a few kicks and cheered as it sailed into the goal.
Suddenly it felt like the tide had turned. The other team maintained an insurmountable lead, but our girls put up a good fight in that final quarter. My daughter scored another goal, and when I handed her the paper at the end of the game, she beamed brightly at the 14-2 outcome.
I was excited for and proud of my daughter for scoring those goals, of course, but I was also happy for the team, that they hadn’t given up against a tough opponent. Our players were all smiles as we headed toward the parking lot. “Good game, girls!” the coach declared, and despite the final score, the game had indeed been good.
