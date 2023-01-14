I’m going to make a children’s book with big colorful pictures in which one particular character is hidden among many different characters, in a different scene on each page. That character happens to be my wife, and instead of “Where’s Waldo?” the book will be called “Where’s Mommy?”
My children always seem to be asking this question, no matter the circumstances. Whether it’s first thing in the morning or late at night, they’re inquiring after their mother’s whereabouts.
When they walk in the door after school, it’s, “Where’s Mommy?”
When they’re outside playing in the backyard they might stop suddenly and call out, “Where’s Mommy?”
While one of them is taking a shower I’ll hear a yell from inside the steamy bathroom, “Where’s Mommy!?”
I feel like I hear that question in my sleep sometimes.
The problem is not that Mommy is missing. Most of the time, she’s in plain sight, and it really wouldn’t take much effort to locate her if only the kids would look for a moment. She’s in the kitchen, making dinner. Or she’s sitting on the couch, checking her email. Or she’s in the laundry room, folding towels. Or she’s sitting on the bed, playing Uno with the kid who isn’t doing the asking.
She isn’t trying to hide; it’s just that the questioner doesn’t make the effort to stop and look around.
“Mommy!” they yell, when she’s just in the next room.
“Mommy!” they holler, when all they had to do was go downstairs and they’d see her.
“Mommy!” they scream instead of actually looking for her.
It’s enough to drive me crazy, and sometimes I fantasize about putting on a red and white striped shirt so I can hide in a crowd somewhere. If they couldn’t find me, perhaps I wouldn’t have to answer their Mommy location questions. On the other hand, I have a feeling the questions might keep coming, nonetheless.
Sometimes Mommy isn’t actually here right now. She hasn’t abandoned her family or hidden herself among other characters in the page wearing outfits uncannily similar to hers. She’s just gone out for a run. Or she went grocery shopping. Or to a dentist appointment. But none of this should be a surprise to anyone.
“She kissed you and said goodbye before she left,” I remind the inquiring child.
“Oh,” comes the reply.
Once Mommy has been found — or, if she’s not currently present, her whereabouts are confirmed by Daddy — the real kicker comes next. “Do you need something?” I’ll ask, ready to provide a tissue for a runny nose or tie a loose sneaker or give assistance with math homework or prepare a small healthy snack so we don’t completely ruin our appetites for dinner by eating cookies or other junk. “Can I get you something?” I ask. “Is something wrong?” “Do you need Mommy?”
I stop whatever I’m doing. Why, pray tell, are you calling out for Mommy? Is there a spider in the bathtub that needs to be squashed? Is there some sort of spill that needs cleaning up? Do you need to know the capital of Arkansas? Are you sick? Hurt? Scared? Hungry? Thirsty? Lost? Bored? Nervous?
“Nope,” they reply. “Just checking on where she is.” Sigh.