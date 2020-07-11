It was the perfect day for a hike. Unfortunately it would turn out to be the saddest hike in the history of the world.
When we started, though, things looked pretty promising. The sun peeked out from behind the clouds, just warm enough to warrant shorts and T-shirts, while affording enough cloud cover that nobody would get too hot. Low humidity and a gentle breeze made for an ideal day for spending time outdoors. The perfect antidote for grown-ups worn down from work-related stress and a couple of kids who seemed unable to avoid sibling arguments, having spent too much time shoulder-to-shoulder whining about who knocked over whose Lego castle and whose turn it would be to take the first shower after dinner.
My wife and I were looking forward to getting some exercise and spending time as a family outdoors. The kids were less enthused about going for a hike, but they usually enjoyed it once they remembered that they loved climbing on rocks and looking for birds and ants and getting their shoes muddy. My wife had even printed out some bingo sheets specifically designed for a summer hike.
To win nature-walk bingo, the kids would need to find things like a bird in a tree or a Y-shaped twig, a spider web or a squirrel or moss on a rock. They each clutched a pen and a Bingo sheet, trying to be the first to spy a bird’s nest or to hear the sound of a bird chirping. How could anything go wrong?
The first tragedy came when our son slipped on a rock and skinned his knee. Oh no, is it bleeding, he cried.
Indeed, there was a little scrape with some blood showing, but it would be OK. Nothing serious. Unfortunately, the trauma of injuring his knee resulted in a pronounced limp and a perhaps even more pronounced whine. He wanted to get home right away and slap a Band-Aid over that knee to prevent further calamity.
At about the same time we were reassuring our son that his knee wouldn’t fall off without an immediate bandage, our daughter realized that her leg was stiff and tired. True, she had spent part of the afternoon running circles around the outside of our house to see if she could establish a new personal best, but the onset of her lower-body fatigue seemed pretty sudden. She was apparently unable to walk without limping now too.
My wife and I did our best to keep the hike going, to continue what had been a perfect day for a family outing. But the kids seemed unconvinced. My daughter wanted to be carried the rest of the way and my son wanted emergency surgery to repair his knee.
I collected the bingo sheets and pens as we turned back and made our way toward the car. I tried looking for some of the items on the sheets, but the whining drowned out the chirping of the birds and surely scared away any of the squirrels. It’s too bad the bingo game didn’t have “whining child” or “limping child” or “tiniest knee injury ever” on it; I would have won in an instant. And beating my kids in nature-walk bingo would have possibly made it a perfect day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.