It would probably be an exaggeration to call it a miracle cure, but I do have a secret procedure that has been bringing me a host of health benefits.
I don’t have FDA approval for it yet, but the side effects are minimal. It’s free, it doesn’t require any specialized training or equipment, I can do it in the comfort of my own home, and it only takes about 10 or 15 minutes of my time. It can certainly be done at all times of year, but especially in this busy holiday season, it helps to keep me happy, healthy, and sane.
I participate in this activity every few weeks, and I find it most effective in the garage. I go out after dinner, or sometimes after the kids have been put to bed. Out there alone in the cold garage, I do what has become an enjoyable activity: I tear up boxes.
I certainly didn’t invent this activity, but I wonder if I’m a pioneer in considering it to be a valuable medical intervention, one that could be prescribed for its many benefits, from lowered blood pressure to getting rid of refuse in an environmentally friendly way. I even love the name of the activity; more than just “throwing stuff away” or “taking out the recycling” or “tearing things up,” it’s called “breaking down boxes.” Makes me think there’s some sort of complicated method or science to it.
Despite little to no strategy involved, I find the breaking down of boxes to be satisfying and relaxing. It’s destruction, but with a good purpose.
I rip and tear, grunting with approval.
I start with a pile of unwanted boxes, and by the time I’m finished I have a fairly orderly stack of cardboard sitting inside my recycling bin.
At the end of my session, I feel happy that I’ve taken care of something — however insignificant — that needed to be done. It afforded me the chance to hang out alone in the garage, enjoying the peace and quiet or maybe playing a few holiday songs on my phone while expending some frustration by tearing stuff up.
Thanks to deliveries containing everything from Christmas gifts to paper towels, from dog food to new socks, it seems I’ll never run out of boxes to attack. The bigger, the better. I used to groan whenever I spotted a box containing a big bag of dry dog food sitting on my front porch. But these days, instead of seeing an inconveniently heavy package to deal with, I see a nice sizable box that will be delightful to deconstruct. When we got new deck furniture last summer and it came in a bunch of huge boxes, I was kind of thrilled.
My household, I think, does a good job in reusing the boxes we get.
We keep a bunch in the basement for wrapping gifts or storing old clothes or for giving the kids lots of materials for their many cardboard box forts. But there comes a time in every box’s life when it’s no longer useful: beat up, falling apart, and destined for disposal.
I’ll do a sweep of the basement and take a stack of old boxes to the garage, and then for the next few minutes, I’ll blissfully engage in my miracle cure activity.
