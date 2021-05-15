It was one of those miserable weekend rainy days, when you’re thankful that you don’t have to leave the house and get soaked. Before long, my kids tired of their toys and each other and began arguing over pointless things. They needed a distraction, or we’d all end up in foul moods before long.
I reached into the back of my closet and found the box — a spontaneous purchase that I’d put aside for a rainy day just like this one. I told the kids to stop arguing and meet me at the kitchen table.
I opened the box, unfolded the checker board, and started putting the checkers in their places. Fortunately the kids were intrigued. I had no idea whether this would hold their attention for hours or for mere seconds; I waited any moment for them to go back upstairs and resume their frivolous disputes, leaving me alone and sad with my new checkerboard.
My son was vaguely aware of the existence of a game in which a player got to shout, “King me!” but beyond that, his understanding of the rules was fuzzy. Once I explained the game, they couldn’t wait to get started. Their previously heated arguments about who moved whose Legos without permission and who interrupted who when they were trying to talk were instantly forgotten.
The kids patiently took turns playing against me, giving each other hints when there were opportunities to jump my checkers. My son wore a triumphant grin the first time he was able to yell, “King me!”
Only a few times did I have to remind them that their checker couldn’t jump backward until it had been kinged.
The minutes zoomed by as we played game after game. I made sure to win at first — gotta impress them with my checkers prowess of course — and then I let them experience the thrill of victory. Outside, the rain eventually stopped. Inside, we barely noticed, so focused we were on the checkerboard. With the kids’ enthusiasm for jumping my checkers and getting kinged, it wasn’t long before I had to try my best just to stay alive.
Thanks to that spontaneous purchase, we passed that rainy afternoon in relative peace and harmony, in the gleeful pursuit of kings and double jumps and victory.
In the coming days, whenever we had a few free moments, my son or my daughter would challenge me to a game and we’d excitedly unfold the checkerboard and put the checkers in their places. Sometimes my son or daughter would choose red, sometimes they would choose black, but we always had fun.
That was a few weeks ago. Just the other night, with about 30 minutes to go until the kids’ bedtime, I asked my son if he wanted to play checkers. “I want to be red!” he declared, excitedly setting up the board. We both dug in for battle, and I tried my hardest. In the end, his kings slaughtered mine.
That was also the night my daughter looked to me for help with her first-grade math homework — something about parallelograms and other shapes — and I was at a loss. Defeated by my son in checkers, then forced to use Google to find the answers for my daughter’s homework — it was a humbling evening for this dad.
