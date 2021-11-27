My kids tell me that I’m hilarious. Mostly because I keep asking them whether I am, and I don’t stop until I get the answer I want. But there’s also my sharp sense of humor, my knock-knock jokes, my dad jokes, my puns, my sarcasm, and my all-around jolly nature. I am constantly a pleasure to be around, and my wife would not roll her eyes about that statement at all.
Being so hilarious comes with responsibility. I’m obligated to instill in my children a fondness for humor, both high- and low-brow. Actually, they need no help in appreciating the low-brow stuff; every parent knows how quickly children gravitate toward fart jokes and whoopee cushions.
In the spirit of passing along my superior sense of humor to the next generation, I recently decided to teach my daughter a classic joke. The inspiration came as we drove by a horse farm on our way back home from her gymnastics class.
“Hey,” I said to my daughter, “Listen up. A horse walked into a bar. The bartender said, ‘Why the long face?’”
She sat in silence. She wasn’t stunned by my hilarity; she was waiting for the punch line. “Wait, was that supposed to be funny?” she asked.
I’m teaching you a joke, I told her, and we proceeded to dissect the humor. It required a bit more explaining than I’d anticipated.
Yes, it’s amusing that a horse is walking into a bar, but that’s not really why the joke is funny.
Yes, a lot of people and animals and different things walk into a bar at the beginning of a joke. No, I don’t know why, it just happens.
What was the horse doing there in the first place?
I don’t know, maybe he was thirsty. Yes, it would have made more sense for him to get a drink from a trough instead of going to a bar. Maybe this horse wanted to talk to a bartender.
Once we reached a satisfying conclusion as to the horse’s motivation, we discussed what a bartender is, and finally what it means to have a long face. Yes, it would be easier to ask why someone looks sad, but sometimes people use expressions that don’t seem to make much sense.
I could see why explaining a joke seems to suck the humor out of it.
But when we got home, my daughter proudly tried it out on my wife. “Guess what!” she said excitedly. “A horse walked into a bar and the bartender said, ‘Why the long nose?’”
We all laughed uproariously at that one. After some more coaching from her hilarious father, my daughter was ready for another shot.
That night, when her grandmother arrived for babysitting duties, she gave it another try. “A horse walked into a bar,” she said, “And the bartender said, ‘Why the big face?’”
Oh man. A little more coaching, and now she’s ready to try it out at school. The lunch table, she thinks, might be her next attempt. I will cross my fingers and wish her well. She may need it, as she explains to her classmates what a bartender is and what a long face is, and why a horse would want to go into a bar in the first place.
