According to a radio commercial I heard (and confirmed by a quick Google search) August is apparently national “Make A Will” month.
I suppose it’s a good idea for everyone to have a will. That way you can decide who gets all of your stuff. It may be a bit morbid to think about, and my instinct is to want to leave it for a later date. But for many of us, unfortunately, we won’t be given advance warning that it’s time to have a will. And once it’s too late, it’s definitely too late. So get down to business and start working on it.
It may be a dull chore. But if it helps at all, picture one of those scenes from a movie when the bereaved family members gather in the attorney’s office to listen with rapt attention to the reading of the will. I’ve never been a part of anything like that in real life — probably because I was never the heir to an oil fortune, or never had an eccentric great aunt who bequeathed to me her collection of rare and valuable thimbles — but it sure makes for a dramatic scene.
Maybe in your will you can require that in order for your heirs to inherit anything at all, they have to stage a dramatic will reading just like in the movies. Then you could put whatever you feel like into the will. And they’d have to listen to it.
This is your chance to say what you’ve always wanted to say! And nobody can interrupt you (or rather, your lawyer or whomever gets to read your will).
You can wax poetic about the beauty of a springtime rain shower or reveal your real opinions about that second cousin with whom you never got along. You can insert some knock-knock jokes or perhaps a few interesting historical facts that always went ignored whenever you’d tried offering them up at the Thanksgiving dinner table.
And through your entire monologue, no matter how ridiculous, everyone will sit on the edges of their seats and stay until the bitter end, just on the off chance that your will concludes with the surprise announcement that you had a secret safe deposit box loaded with bonds or a hidden chest of gold buried in the backyard. How wonderfully dramatic!
While you’re busy crafting your will, don’t forget to make a health care proxy, too. (Is August “Make a Health Care Proxy” month? A quick Google search indicates not, but maybe it should be!)
Everyone age 18 and over should have a health care proxy. You can find the form online and you don’t need a lawyer in order to fill it out. No excuses!
It’s quick and simple; you can email me with any questions. Now be warned: I’m definitely not a legal expert. All of my words of wisdom, advice, and nonsense should be taken with the same authority that you’d give to the scrawled epithets on a public bathroom wall. Nonetheless, I’ll still give you advice if you ask for it. I won’t even charge you a retainer, but it might just cost you your collection of rare and valuable thimbles.
