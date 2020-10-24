I marvel sometimes as I drive to work. With all the traffic on the roads these days, with everyone going to work and running errands, you’d be excused for forgetting for a moment that there’s a pandemic going on.
It’s such a different scene than in late March, when — as an essential worker — I drove the nearly deserted roads on my way to a nursing home, trying to tamp down my anxiety as I thought about what my work day would be like.
Even now, when I’m used to donning an N95 mask, face shield, gown, and gloves, when being tested for the coronavirus is just another part of an average work day, I still feel a bit anxious whenever I stand too close to someone, whether it’s a colleague or patient at work, a stranger in the aisle at the pharmacy, or a neighbor I pass while walking the dog. Every human interaction, every in-person conversation, each time we leave the house carries with it some degree of risk.
The risk, of course, is different for every individual, for each situation, for each set of circumstances. We’re left trying to calculate whether it’s worth it to visit a friend or go inside a grocery store or order a pizza for delivery.
For some, the risks are greater than for others. I talked to a woman recently who said she’s barely left the house since March, as she wants to be able to visit her mother in the nursing home when she’s allowed. It reminded me that despite seeing a lot of traffic on the highways or pictures of large gatherings with few masks in sight, there are still people doing everything they can to minimize their exposure.
Which is why it felt like such an insult when our president, fresh out of the hospital with COVID-19, said that Americans shouldn’t “let it dominate your life.” As if letting the coronavirus dominate your life were a personal failing. As if the more than 220,000 Americans who’ve died from this disease just let it happen. As if taking precautions to lessen the spread of the virus indicated you were weak and foolish, rather than smart and selfless.
How insulting to the people who continue to take thoughtful precautions in the hopes of protecting themselves, their loved ones, and all the strangers around them.
We’d all love to see people beat this disease — if only it were as easy as deciding not to let a virus “dominate your life.” We’d all love for a safe, effective vaccine to arrive tomorrow — if only wishing for it were enough. We’d all love for life to get back to normal — if only it were that simple.
Real life doesn’t happen that way. We aren’t going back to normal, and we must keep taking this virus seriously. I guess my main point here is to give people — myself included — a pep talk. To keep at it. Keep wearing a mask, keep washing your hands, keep avoiding large gatherings. Keep a safe distance from other people, and continue thoughtfully weighing the consequences of your decisions. These are the actions that should be celebrated as being patriotic, selfless, strong, and wise. When our president seems to rely on wishful thinking to battle a deadly virus, we have to be the leaders in the fight.
