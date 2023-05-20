The final 30 seconds before the school bus arrives in the morning is always a flurry of activity at the bus stop.
Over a dozen elementary-age children run and jostle their way into line as the bus approaches. Some yell out, “Bus!” and some run to their parents for a last-minute hug goodbye and some come running to the bus stop just in time and enough children jockey for a spot at the front of the line that inevitably a parent or two will have to make the entire line back up because it’s creeping too close to the street.
As the bus approaches, my daughter always comes over for one last hug and kiss; meanwhile my son chats with a friend in line and doesn’t acknowledge that I exist. Both responses, I know, are developmentally appropriate.
When they were younger I might be inclined to yell, “I love you!” as my children boarded the bus, but the kids are old enough now that such exclamations may not be appreciated by all receiving parties — especially in front of so many peers. With that knowledge in mind, it doesn’t feel natural to yell about my love at the bus stop (these days I reserve that for the nightly kiss goodnight) but I do feel inclined to say something beyond just, “bye-bye” or “so long.” I feel that some more inspired exhortation by which to see them off is warranted.
“Have a good day” is entirely appropriate but feels so bland, like something I’d say to the stranger handing me my coffee at the drive-thru. “Have fun” might rankle the children (come on Daddy, you think school is actually fun?). I feel an urge to pass along my love and support, maybe offer a bit of last-minute wisdom as part of my farewell. But what to say in those fleeting seconds, standing there waving with the other parents as my children board that bus?
“Learn a lot!” I hear myself yelling morning after morning. Because for what else are you going to school if not to fill your brain with good and useful new information? “Learn a lot!” I declare with a smile as I wave. “Learn a lot!” It’s pretty solid fatherly advice, I think; what a great way for them to start their journey to school.
Every day, I repeat it. “Learn a lot!” I say. Until recently I haven’t really known whether my beloved children appreciate, internalize, or even hear my departing words. But when I was dropping off my son at band practice early one morning, as he yanked his instrument out of the front seat, before I could say anything he looked at me with a wry grin. “Learn a lot!” he told me, and headed inside.
At least, I thought, he’s actually hearing what I say every morning. Which I suppose is good to know; my words are getting through to the kids.
Despite what they may wish, I’ll continue to yell those same words each morning. Now that I know they really hear me, maybe I’ll even add some additional bits of wisdom. “I before E except after C!” “Never ever give up!” “A penny saved is a penny earned!” That, I’ll bet, will make them inspired to get on that school bus as quickly as possible.