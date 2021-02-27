Senate Republicans, you missed your chance. Now that the impeachment trial is in the rearview, Congress can turn their attention to the many challenges ahead. But let’s not forget that back in January, the outgoing U.S. president incited a mob to storm the Capitol to try to overturn the results of a fair and free election. And let’s not forget that 43 Republican Senators took a look at that behavior and decided that the former president should not be punished.
Much has been said about trying to heal the country and bring people together. Many have wondered about President Biden and Congressional Democrats and whether they will reach across the aisle to pass bipartisan legislation instead of relying on executive orders and ramming things through Congress with the slimmest of majorities in the Senate.
Certainly, bipartisanship is a worthwhile and preferable goal. But how can we expect to find common ground on things like economic relief and healthcare and climate change when we couldn’t even agree that using the office of the presidency to incite violence against Congress should maybe not be allowed?
It was entirely unsurprising but disappointing to see so many Republicans vote against punishing this shocking behavior. If there were ever a chance to bring people together, to heal, to find common ground, it was by responding with clear disapproval when a power-hungry liar tried to upend the foundation of our democracy. Really, shouldn’t this vote have been unanimous?
Clearly, many Republicans remain influenced by, or fearful of, the former president and his supporters.
It seems to me that these politicians voted to protect their chances of re-election rather than to protect our democracy. In my book, you’ve lost your chance to be taken seriously when it comes to debating economic policy or environmental regulations or the pandemic response when you couldn’t even take a principled stand against an attempted insurrection.
As we move ahead, to President Biden and the Democrats I say: Be bold. Carry forward (as you’ve started to already) in your efforts to shore up the economy, fight the pandemic, and improve the lives of every American (regardless of whether they live in a Blue or Red state) without being too distracted by the noise coming from across the aisle.
Pass a robust economic relief bill (or two or three) and ignore the hypocritical comments from conservatives who might now worry about the budget but were only too happy a few years ago to pass a tax cut that disproportionally benefited the rich.
Strengthen the Affordable Care Act — please introduce a public option — while shaking off criticisms from Republicans, whose president was all too eager to try to strip away protections from those with pre-existing conditions while he falsely claimed he was doing the opposite.
Expand protections for voting rights; pass common-sense gun control; join with immigrants instead of vilifying them; reassess old and new policies and programs in an effort to move toward racial equity; return to protecting the environment and clean air and water; and invest in clean energy jobs while ignoring detractors whose preferred strategy was to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and place their heads firmly in the sand.
If Republicans want to join in on working toward these goals, that’s wonderful. But right now we can’t afford to wait and hope for their cooperation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.