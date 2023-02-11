In the course of my job as a hospice social worker, I regularly visit a number of different nursing homes. Each one has its own look. Some are giant three- or four-story imposing brick structures, while others more closely resemble big old houses, with a wraparound porch where residents can sit in rocking chairs when the weather is nice.
Every nursing home has a different layout, a different culture, a different atmosphere — and for the multi-story ones, each has its own elevator.
I usually use the stairs — taking the opportunity to appreciate my pain-free mobility and reinforce healthy habits.
But there’s one nursing home where it’s awfully convenient to skip the stairs and take the elevator. Here, the stairway seems hidden within the deep recesses of the employee-only wing, where smells from the kitchen intermingle with noises from laundry while you must take care not to bump into a stray wheelchair or bed frame temporarily stored in the hallway.
Here, the elevator is so conveniently located, just paces from the front entrance, that it’s hard to resist its shiny, inviting doors.
It’s not unusual here for me to eschew the stairs and hop onto the elevator instead. Unfortunately, it’s also not unusual in this nursing home for there to be a sign hanging on the elevator doors, “Out of Order.”
For reasons beyond my comprehension, this elevator above all other elevators in my life has such a propensity for frequent breakdowns that the laminated “Out of Order” sign has gotten nicked and bent at the corners from overuse. Employees, visitors and residents must trudge up and down the stairs, or wait for the service elevator that seems never to be coming.
After a few hours (or sometimes days), the main elevator with its shiny, inviting doors is back in commission, and we all happily ride again.
We ignore the possibility of another breakdown, the potential to be caught inside should it suddenly come to a halt. I make sure not to get on if I have a full bladder or if I’m in a rush. I sometimes think I should bring bottled water and snacks for the ride, just in case it ends up becoming a weekend getaway.
The other day, when I stepped onto the elevator following yet another 24-hour breakdown and repair, it seemed to have undergone a transformation — and not in a good way.
As I pushed the button for the top floor, the doors closed ever so slowly. The overhead light flickered once, and then the elevator moved upward with what I can only describe as shrieking coming from all around. Was this elevator haunted? Were the ghosts of elevator repairmen of yore chanting their warnings? “Beware, beware!” it seemed to holler.
Bit by bit the elevator — in need of oil or grease or something — noisily crept up. Fortunately I made it to my destination, the slow-motion doors seemingly regretfully allowing my escape.
I visited my patients on the top floor, and then foolishly got back into that haunted vehicle.
On the way down, the shrieks were as loud as ever; they sounded a little different this time. “Take the stairs!” they seemed to implore. “Take the stairs!”
As I made it safely to the ground floor and disembarked, I decided that on my next visit, I would take that wise elevator’s advice and stick to the stairs.