On Sunday nights in my household, sometimes it sounds like a herd of wildebeests is running up and down the hallways. If I didn’t know any better, I might think I was in the middle of the Amazon rainforest, judging by the screams of the howler monkeys and the calls of the macaws.
Yes, sometimes it’s my kids who are making that racket. Their footfalls when running up the stairs sound like elephants, and their screeches as they pretend to be battling to the death with toy swords remind me of a pair of zebras fighting over the last tuft of tasty grass.
But to be fair, sometimes the loud noises are coming from the animals on the television.
At some point during the past year, we got into the habit of sitting on the couch as a family and watching 30 or 40 minutes of a nature documentary every Sunday night. It’s a great way to unwind and end the weekend on a calm note before facing the rush of another Monday.
Granted, it’s additional screen time for the kids, but I can rationalize it by reminding myself that these shows are educational in addition to entertaining.
The kids sit transfixed as the camera zooms in on a pair of snails sitting on a log or an octopus hiding beneath some rocks.
The soothing narration washes over us, gently describing the way a peacock advertises for a mate or a river otter family searches for food or a rhinoceros marks its territory. My wife closes her eyes and perhaps dozes. I wince when the scene changes and the mating behavior of snakes is portrayed.
I gently let out my breath when the scene changes again — an arctic fox leaping into the snow to catch prey — with nary a question about reproduction uttered from the wide-eyed youngsters on the couch.
At last, it’s time to go upstairs to bed. The children whine, lobbying to stay up later. Like a silverback gorilla, I grunt and chase the little ones upstairs, reminding them to brush their teeth. Somehow, brushing teeth becomes walking around, bumping into each other in the bathroom, then jumping in the hallway, then racing into and out of their bedrooms. What happened, I wonder, to the pair of quiet kids on the couch, languidly watching fruit bats take flight?
How did they change from plump, stationary caterpillars on the couch to wild butterflies noisily fluttering around and doing everything except brushing their teeth?
Eventually, without too much growling and clawing and biting, my wife and I get the kids into bed, read them their bedtime stories, and turn out the lights. Time passes and like a skilled nature photographer, I peek at the quietly slumbering kids before I head to bed.
I hear the soothing narration in my mind, describing these wild, energetic beasts who have finally settled down to rest, arms and legs splayed out across the sheets and blankets as if the kids had leaped into bed and instantly fallen asleep just as they’d landed.
See the parents, drifting off to sleep, hopefully getting enough rest to tackle whatever the next morning will bring.
Will their offspring be playful and rambunctious come sunrise, or will the children resist emerging from their warm bedsheets?
Stay tuned to find out on next Sunday’s episode.
