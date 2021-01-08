Here we are in a new year, with a new legislature, a one-party federal legislature, a new chief executive in the wings and millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine languishing presumably in super chillers, instead of being stuck in people’s arms.
Waiting, aging, drifting towards expiration. Already hearing reports of spoiled vaccine. All while daily reports of illness and death continue. Simple logic would suggest that if every day illness is prevented by vaccination, those numbers will be reduced in some correlated manner.
It seems that many states, our fair Commonwealth as a prime example, apparently has hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses waiting to be administered.
In the Jan. 6 edition of The Sun Chronicle, it was reported our state had administered less than half the available vaccine doses.
For those of us who have worked in high performance organizations, like the U.S. Marine Corps or a business like Texas Instruments, there is a realization that something with this vaccine roll-out is not quite right.
If you have had such experience, you realize that a venture like this vaccine program is a daunting task. But more significantly it also presents a challenge that creates a need for the leadership responsible for its completion to rise to the occasion.
I shutter to think at the reaction that someone like our Governor Baker would have received, had he told his boss in the ‘real world’ of business, that there were bound to be hiccups and problems that were not expected. Excluding a few of the typical ‘colorful’ modifiers, the response would have been something like, ‘What is it we are paying you for?’, ‘If there were problems you did not expect, what did you expect?’ ‘What was your plan B?’ On and on along those lines generally laced with words that would cause your mom to reach for the bar of soap.
Were you inexperienced or dumb enough in the USMC to mumble something like “Not my job” or “I didn’t think,” or perhaps even, “I didn’t know,” you would very quickly learn there is no such thing if you are in any way associated with completing what ever job with which you were involved.
Quips like: “The difficult we do immediately” or “the impossible takes a while longer,” are typical of the attitude exhibited by world-class, high performance organizations. But clearly not in this state. Our governor continues to make excuses about the winter molasses-speed rollout of the vaccine process.
The cry now is the Federal government ought to be managing administration of the now available vaccine. Why?
As has been the ongoing process since the whole coronavirus mess has plagued the nation, the federal government has provided a broad frame work, detailed travel restrictions on the international level, and most significantly, orchestrated the development of vaccines in record time. All while still working within the test and safety protocols established by the CDC and FDA.
Clearly, state enterprises, which are responsible for delivery of the vaccine to their residents, did not plan to the detailed level commensurate with the scope of the process. A rational explanation, though unacceptable, is few were willing to accept the outgoing administration could actually have a vaccine made available so quickly.
The impossible, it seems, was accomplished.
Vaccine availability has been confirmed for a number of weeks now and there is still discussion as to who is first, second and down the line to get the vaccine.
The method to get the vaccine administered is still under discussion.
This week, it looks like the governor has announced first responders will be allowed access to the vaccine in the next week or so. One has to wonder why, with over 100,000 doses waiting, community EMTs have not already administered the vaccine to all the town’s ‘response’ employees.
Mansfield, for example, might be a prime test. A single building houses the public safety employees. A detailed time schedule would be established, each ‘responder’ would be given a time slot and the town’s EMTs would administer the vaccine to each and every worker in one well-organized session.
Everyone would be required to come in at the specified time and, Bingo, in a few hours the entire work group would have been vaccinated.
Common sense would suggest teachers should be very high up on the priority list. Administration of the vaccine would be at each school for the staff at that institution. Seems just about every school has a school nurse. In a few hours the entire staff at each school would be vaccinated. Common sense suggests that if teachers were vaccinated, they would then be required to return to the classroom with no fear of illness. The positive, cascade impact would be significant. The school-at-home debacle would end, parents could get back to work, kids would at least start the road to normalcy. The economy would start its recovery.
For the municipalities without the capability (for whatever reason) to administer the vaccine, the governor needs to call up the National Guard medial troops. I do not know the number of corpsmen and medics in Guard units, but I have to believe there are some qualified troops in each state.
The Feds could add some reserve medical people if needed.
This virus pandemic is not usual. In fact it seems like it is a once-a-century event that no one wants to repeat. But the state and local response is one of business-as-usual. With a crisis of this magnitude — biblical proportions some might say — the response should not be as it has been and continues. Business-as-usual is not the answer. It’ time to think outside the box and act like one’s hair is on fire.
