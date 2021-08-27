Last week, Sun Chronicle columnist Oreste D’Arconte opined on the cost of the Afghan war, the so-called infrastructure bill, the notion of trillions and the growing number of billionaires. Seems he wants those folks to help pay for food for others. Did he forget taxpayers are already footing the bill?
One of his “’don’t want to try” ideas was living on a $150 per month food budget. The two members of my household spend more but I recognize we buy items that are not exactly staples or nutritional necessities. An occasional steak, expensive seafood, now and then pistachio nuts. And many items not required to sustain a healthy nutrition program.
So, to see how one might meet the recommended 2,000-calorie daily guidelines (ya’ know, following the science) I accessed the internet to find suggested healthy meal plans.
Here’s what I found and cost estimate:
Breakfast: Veggie omelet with spinach, broccoli, feta cheese, cooked in a touch of olive oil. With prudent purchasing, you ought to be able to buy the quantity of ingredients for about $1.50. A bowl of steel cut oatmeal with fruit is a good alternate day meal. And lower cost.
Lunch: A can of tuna, add some chopped onion and celery on a whole wheat wrap. Add 1/4 of an avocado. Doable for about $2.25 or less.
Snacks: An apple, grapes, a banana now and then, add some peanut butter: Less than a $1.50.
Dinner: A portion-size serving of chicken, occasionally salmon. Maybe some lean pork. A serving of broccoli and brown rice. With careful purchasing about $2.50-$3.
Tallied up, for a month the total is about $230. That supports D’Arconte’s proposition that $150 won’t do it.
The Associated Press is reporting the government is bumping the Food Stamp monthly benefit to $157 (per individual) which is presumably an estimate of what a family of four needs to purchase groceries. While there is a gap in my estimate to the government allocation, buying for four ought to provide some cost benefit. And maybe those able to contribute ought to be paying for some part of their food bill.
It’s clear there are many families that, do not have the wherewithal to purchase healthy food, but I have a proposal.
Considering that the food stamp program costs taxpayers about $80 billion, going to $100 billion with the newest 25% increase, maybe there’s a better way.
Rather than giving people money to buy whatever food they want, the government ought to prepare packaged meals following the USDA nutritional guidelines. I couldn’t find any recommended healthy meal plans that include chips, cookies, ice cream or Pop Tarts. Cap’n Crunch and Fruit Loops are absent from lists. No Oreos.
Just imagine what kind of volume leverage there ought to be producing $100 billion dollars of prepared healthy meals. Recipients would then be getting only nutritious meals that provided the daily requirements of vitamins, protein, fat, and so forth. And with the calorie content limited to what is required, it is likely many on such a program would have the opportunity to improve their food intake choices, potentially lose some unwanted pounds and lead them to a healthier lifestyle with better food choices. A collateral benefit might be improved health and reduced healthcare costs. Heck, perhaps some folks might be able to get a job and get off the government handout program.
It looks like for a family of four, $157 individual monthly benefit ought to provide for a good portion of the food budget. But it seems like the government ought to be a bit more specific as to what foods are on the approved list of foods that can be purchased using subsidies from taxpayers.
You really do have to wonder why, in a nation like ours, the government has to give out money so people can eat.
There are something like 20 million kids who qualify for free/reduced meal programs through schools. And how many local food pantry programs work to service those needing food assistance. There is certainly a problem, but there has got to be a better way than throwing money at this issue.
