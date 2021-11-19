After a fair amount of political maneuvering and God knows what kind of back door deals, the president’s so-called infrastructure bill has been signed.
It would be difficult to reject the idea there is an over due need to update, upgrade and repair a good portion of the nation’s supporting structure and enterprises. But at what cost?
Now the task will be for our politicians to decide how all this money will be apportioned to the 50 states. It appears our fair Commonwealth is on tap to receive $10 billion, give or take. Whatever the final number, our elected officials will have the opportunity to wrangle what they can for their district. The list of who gets what will be an interesting statement on political clout within the state’s legislative organization.
One thing that is for sure, those fortunate enough to be employed on the projects decided will enjoy the luxury of a fairly substantial rate of pay.
I am not sure if the taxpayers of the state are aware of what are know as Prevailing Wage Laws. But a simple explanation is the state (as do many others as well as the Federal government) sets minimum wage rates as specified for all sorts of job descriptions. As an example, if you were to get hired by the state or a private contractor selected to work on a publicly funded project, as let’s say, an asphalt raker, the minimum hourly rate would be about $30 per hour. When the mandated benefits and pension contributions are added to the cost, the total climbs to about $50 per hour.
If you happen to be a flagger assigned to a road project your pay would be about $25 per hour with a total cost of about $50 once benefits and such are calculated.
A bridge painter’s rate is over $50 per hour with total cost of about $85 per hour with benefits and so forth added.
I don’t know what these jobs would command in a competitive labor market but there would not be the burdensome, layer upon layer of governmental reporting, required to prove to the state the contractor is fulfilling the demands of the law. There does not appear too much information as to what additional cost this reporting adds to the project cost but it is certainly not free.
So what’s all this got to do with the trillion and a half dollars taxpayers are going to have to pay for? Since about two thirds of the states have some sort of prevailing wage law, there is likely little opportunity to spend this money in the most efficient, cost effective manner possible. It’s hard to know if this so-called prevailing wage scenario presents what would be competitive wage rates, but in so much as contractors cannot offer workers pay lower than what the government specifies, it is reasonable to assume the rates are higher than would be if bidding on such projects were not regulated.
It does not take a far reach to recognize that with legally regulated rates the federal government is supporting labor activity with wage rates that are most likely higher than what they would otherwise competitively adjust to.
Available estimates for what projects cost look like labor is typically about 30% of overall costs. Estimates reviewing the imposed wages of ‘Prevailing Wage Rates’ suggest that is about 25% higher compared to privately funded, similar activity. Let’s try a little math.
Thirty percent of a trillion and a half, is about $450 billion. If that labor estimate is ‘inflated’ by imposition of a prevailing wage structure, at a 25% premium, we are spending something on the order of about $100 billion extra so the government can dictate labor costs. Imagine what additional public works projects could be completed with $100 billion. And this estimate excludes the buried costs associated with the administrative burdens of prevailing wage programs.
It is impossible to predict the inevitable material cost inflation and how much fraud will emerge but looking back at boondoggles like the Big Dig, it’s pretty safe to assume they will be plentiful.
What’s the answer? Remove the existing legislators from office at the earliest opportunity and start over with new rules. Rules that limit allowable terms, benefits, retirement and so forth for politicians elected to office. Replace them with individuals who are not owned by donor organizations and individuals. The swamp needs draining.
