I read the story about issuing licenses to undocumented residents with interest. It took a while but I came around to the idea. The state is to be congratulated for serious consideration on this issue. This is one of the best ideas floated in a long while, especially considering it comes from a majority on Beacon Hill. And with a Sun Chronicle endorsement, we know it’s a fine idea.
There is also apparently support by police chiefs in the state. Seems like most everyone is on board with this concept. One question though. If the undocumented become documented, how will they then be classified? In polite society we can’t say illegal.
But now there are issues with one of the state’s finest institutions, the well-oiled RMV. Apparently some examiners issued a couple thousand licenses without having given road tests. Amazingly, many of the assumed-to-be-untested claim they did, in fact, take the road test. Were I in that category, I would be on the horn to Morgan & Morgan or I would call Saul to initiate a lawsuit for time lost to have to retake the test. I would be curious to know how such a ridiculous gaff occurred and who will be held responsible.
It makes you wonder should the proposition pass muster, just how accurately the RMV will conduct the process of licensing the undocumented. I didn’t see anything that would identify license holders as not being eligible for citizens’ privileges like voting, but I am sure the RMV has it covered.
To the authority of issuing drivers’ licenses to those here illegally, there are many arguments on both sides.
One somewhat concerning thought is the claim that being issued a driver’s license is not a right, but rather a privilege. Being a privilege, that definition supports the notion the state can define who is, or is not, allowed to be issued a license, as well as dictating the conditions, cost, time to renewal and so forth.
With that as the underlying authority to issue licenses, I suppose it makes sense that the legislature can decide who does or does not get a license. You do have to wonder though, how do those in this country illegally fit into the category of being allowed the “privilege” of obtaining a license. From where does their privilege arise?
Nonetheless, the argument for licensing those in that category is that they will have to pass the tests, thus making them better drivers and the roads safer. As is the case for many here illegally, you might wonder how such individuals will understand questions posed in English and how will they be able to read road signs which are posted only in English. I could imagine our state legislators demanding multi-language tests and then additional road signs so there are no language barriers to safety. It’s only taxpayer money.
Part of the supporting argument for licenses is more than a dozen other states have been doing this for a while. You have to wonder why that is a rationale but we do like to follow other liberal-leaning areas. Maybe we could follow with allowing voting rights to those issued driving privileges.
As I ponder the how-and-why for this newest progressive tactic, it now becomes clear to me what is behind it. There is no reasonable argument to issue privileges to those here without proper documents, but I think I have it figured out.
To clarify my earlier comments, I see this as a good idea. Authorities are going to invite any and all those without legal documents to come on in and sign up. Maybe have a big old party day with free food, souvenirs and so forth to celebrate the event. Once the state has attracted a large number, in comes the INS and detains all who have entered the nation illegally. Those with warrants for crimes committed will be arrested, any others will be immediately deported to their native land. Brilliant!
There can be no other reason anyone would want to allow those here illegally to be allowed a privilege otherwise afforded to citizens of this country. This is one more step onto a very slippery slope where the grease is provided by taxpayer-funded lunacy, promoted by entrenched, spineless politicians. Again, with the hidden agenda I just described, this is a great idea.