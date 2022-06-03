Mansfield seems to embrace bottomless spending.
Imagine, property taxes going up. “Only” 3-plus percent this year. Has there ever been a year when taxes did not go up? What happened to Prop 2 1/2? I suppose new growth trumps conservatism.
Municipalities must fund activities with limited sources of income. Private business is not a lot different. For those enterprises, creative planning, innovation, expanding customer base and the most controllable aspect, cost reduction, are actions taken to improve revenue and profits.
While business has potential to increase sales to produce more profit, towns don’t have that option. The only income source is to tax property owners or raise user fees. It’s rare we see much emphasis on the other side of the equation: Lower operating costs. It would be interesting to know what the town’s management has done to reduce costs. Rather than rubber stamping pay raises, perhaps a connection to reducing costs would be a more impactful approach.
In the corporate world, businesses challenge their workforce to find better ways to do a job, source lower-cost materials, minimize labor premiums like overtime and so forth. It would be nice to see a summary of how the town has approached these sorts of cost containment.
Being an observer of many things I will offer some ways that the town can save money.
Christmas tree pick up. For weeks after the holidays, the town dispatches trucks, seemingly always with two workers and a trailer, to pick up Christmas trees. You see them on the same street several times, sometimes with two or three trees headed to the recycle center. Why is it the town’s problem to dispose of Christmas trees? If there is some pressing need, perhaps residents who want the town to pick up their tree could purchase a tag for $5 or $10 that would need to be attached to the tree on the specific, one-day pickup scheduled for the area. One town worker on the truck not two. Going to change the world? No, but establishes a “no free lunch” mentality. Why do non-tree residents have to fund this process?
Well checkers. A few years back I called to the water department to find an explanation why, every day, a couple of hours apart, water department workers drive to the Dustin Well. I was told there is some “regulation” that requires a check of the well. I assume the town’s other wells are under the same requirement. OK, its 2022, for a couple of hundred bucks, the wells can be remotely monitored by cameras. It is ludicrous to spend money sending workers to check to see that no one has absconded with the well over night. And I got to think constant monitoring is better than periodic, predictable time checks. If the hurdle of regulatory needs can’t be over come, maybe a police patrol could more effectively accomplish the same result.
Street sweepers. There seems to be a “sweep it whether it needs it or not” approach. Street sweepers run in tandem, often where there is little to sweep: while a driver in a dump truck sits waiting hour after hour for the sweepers to empty their loads. Maybe there ought to be some criteria for how much stuff there is on the road before the sweepers are dispatched. And there has got be a more efficient way to pick up their sweepings than to have a worker sitting in an idling truck for hours.
Pay for nothing. I suppose it’s now into the millions that the town has paid administrators of one form or another for doing nothing. Well, that’s not fair. Those getting paid have apparently done something so secret it can’t be divulged. Maybe if the town’s leaders held managers accountable, we would no longer being paying double, generous severance, and figure out some scheme to stop the ridiculous waste in paying people for not working. As mentioned by others, the newest episode is the police chief mystery. Just another in a string of episodes.
Fake advertising. Not sure about other areas, but on the East Common there are flower bed signs that announce “Maintained by the Garden Club.” With that claim, a curious onlooker might wonder why town workers were observed maintaining the gardens. If the Garden Club is not responsible, turn the beds into grass and save a bunch of ongoing maintenance.
Vehicle purchase. Mansfield has got to have the best, newest looking fleet of town vehicles this side of the Hamptons. Do we have a truck more than a couple of years old? I am not an expert in optimizing vehicle ownership cost, but I am thinking the town ought to explore the idea of driving vehicles with absolute minimum maintenance until the wheels fall off or it becomes unsafe as the lowest cost of ownership.
These observations are just a sampling of things that seem reasonable as cost saving ideas. There’s got to be dozens more. Individually, none will change the world, but they ought to be the basis to change the free spending mentality. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a year where taxes either remained the same or, amazingly, actually went down.