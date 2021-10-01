President Biden and company want to spend more money than anyone can conceive. Try to imagine trillions of dollars. Even considering C-notes piled higher than your head all around your house, and your neighbor’s house and their neighbors’. Trillions. Green backs piled to the sky. An unimaginable amount of money. And people think a person like Joe Biden, who for 40 years has accomplished little in support of the nation, should be deciding where this enormous amount of money would be spent. He wants to spend $3.5 trillion after spending $4.5 trillion over the past year or so.
But the “good news” is all this spending is not going to cost you anything. Amazing, really. Spend trillions of dollars with no consequence to you. Well, not to those who get stuff for free now. The central idea is to tax the sort-of-rich and businesses to get them to pay their “fair share.”
The important question is ... are people so simple minded that they believe this gibberish?
More significantly, we ought to be asking what is a “fair share?”
Many social movements, more so in the past, looked for equal treatment of everyone. The underlying theme was we are all created equal. No one is better than anyone else. Treat everyone the same and things would be good. Not so much any more. Those who have found a way to get ahead, prosper, become wealthy, are looked upon as evil. Somehow, societal ills are a symptom of their success and it’s not fair that they have more than others. Their equal is not the same as for everyone else.
The solution? Tax their wealth, their gains, make them pay a “fair share” that is more than the share of others who have not had the fortune, opportunity, or ambition to accumulate as much wealth.
So here we are with Joe Biden’s approach to funding his party’s pie-in-the-sky hopes to cement a socialist agenda for America. Overlooked are a couple of salient issues.
The top 20% of earners contribute close to 80% of income taxes. According to CNBC, about 60% of taxpayers paid no federal tax last year. In past years, that number was in the mid-40% range. For those who have some knowledge of statistics, that is one of the finest examples of the Pareto principle ever. (The Pareto principle suggests that for many outcomes, roughly 80% of consequences come from 20% of causes.)
I suppose everyone has their own notion of what fair is, but somehow, demanding that those who now pay the lion’s share of income tax should pay more, while 3 of 5 pay nothing, might cause a rethink of the concept of fair. And if she had her way, our senior senator Elizabeth Warren would tax wealth, just because. Imagine that. You have money taken away from you just because you have it.
Likewise, corporations are now in the sights for funding the socialist agenda. Interestingly, the president’s talking head, Jen Psaki, has offered it would be “unfair and absurd” for corporations to raise prices to consumers in response to higher taxes. Apparently, she missed the lesson that lower corporate profits means higher prices for consumers, less market wealth and pressure on retirement system funding.
Here’s another better idea. Reform the tax code. Even math-a-phobes can handle this.
Income, personal and corporate is taxed at 10%. No exemptions, no adjustments, no deductions. Well, maybe income under $25K pays 5%. Everybody has skin in the game. And then think of the cost savings to be had by slashing the no-longer-needed IRS. They cost the country about $12 billion annually. A simple tax reform ought to save 90% or so. There’s a quick $10 billion or so for the coffers.
Rather than promote a socialist agenda funded by working Americans, maybe the Biden administration ought to consider reducing costs in the government and squeeze the giveaway programs. The notion that the country can continue to spend in what seems to be a limitless spree ought to scare the snot out of every American. Money does not grow on trees. It can’t just be printed with no consequence. Increasing taxes on those already paying more than their “fair share” or pretending that funding social programs is going to make America Great is a fool’s errand.
