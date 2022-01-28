When I started regular contributions to The Sun Chronicle I was concerned there may not be topics of interest to scratch my itch every week.
The editor correctly suggested that would not be an issue. The volume of absurdities offered in news outlets should make concerned Americans cringe more every day.
Today’s list is but a small look at this new year’s items worthy of ink, less than one month into 2022.
On Jan. 7, the liberally biased Associated Press reported on near-empty scheduled airline flights in Europe. Hard to know exactly the article’s intent was but there was strong suggestion of the man made climate issue theme. The article noted ‘near empty polluting planes flying across Europe.’ Not soft seat sales but planes polluting the skies of Europe. Like full planes would pollute less?
Speaking of the climate ... why is it when warmer-than-usual weather is observed, the uninformed media yaks about human induced ‘global warming.’ When some period is cooler than usual, the reference morphs to climate change.
Anybody else concerned where power to recharge all the electric vehicles and houses will come from when the government does away with ‘dirty’ fuels in the next 10 years? Might want to invest in natural gas and coal.
Convicted terrorist Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, incarcerated in a super-max prison, is receiving all sorts of money from what I suppose are other nut cases. Who would send this guy money? Anybody else think those sending him money might go on an FBI watch list of potential terrorist sympathizers?
How about New York City, the beacon of America with the Statue of Liberty, is allowing non-citizens to vote. There were 2 million people who entered this country illegally last year, many of whom are likely in NYC. So the city is going to allow them to vote? The same city that just removed a statue of President Teddy Roosevelt.
Not to be undone, California is posturing to provide no cost (to them) health benefits to those who have entered illegally. Sounds like everybody ought to head west to get ‘free’ health care. Oh wait, only those who have entered illegally are eligible. I wonder how the Golden State will pay when every taxpaying resident leaves.
Speaking of those coming into this nation illegally, they are allowed entry without proof of COVID vaccination but if you come into the country through a TSA entry point you must show proof. And now those who enter without legal permission are being allowed by the TSA to use arrest warrants for identification. Only in America.
Show me your papers? To pick up a ship-to-store item at Ocean State Job Lot, you are told to have a photo ID with the email sent to you. But no ID needed to vote.
It is reported that both former Boston mayor Marty Walsh and state Attorney General Maura Healey each have millions of dollars in their campaign chests. Both had been rumored to have sights on the governor’s seat. Not so fast Marty. Sounds like the Democratic party organization pulled Marty aside. Ah, no Marty. Laura is our girl. But here’s what you say: I am very proud to be part of Joe Biden’s administration so I am going to serve out my term. It would have been a lot more fun to see Healey and Walsh dance as they battled for the gubernatorial nomination. When Healey gets elected, hang onto your wallet and your guns.
With an unhinged atmosphere in the administration, it is unclear who the Dems could run in 2024. If Biden has full control of his cognitive abilities then there is something more wrong with him than that disqualifier.
Saw this clever bumper sticker “2024: Vote for Monica Lewinsky’s boyfriend’s wife for president.”
Institutions have issued guidelines and mandates that direct students toward correct pronouns and prohibited expressions. As an example, a college forbids the use of ‘more than one way to skin a cat.’ If woke folk are going to prohibit terms, the government needs to be banned from using ‘free.’ Any time free seems appropriate, change it to: “taxpayer funded.”
Excitement with prolific distribution of ‘free’ COVID home test kits. The most reasonable expectation would be lots showing up on Craigslist and eBay. Agencies want at-home testers to report test results. Is there anyone with half a brain who thinks that has any value, and in fact, would be worse than no reporting at all?
Our rep in Congress, Jake Auchincloss, is supported by the Progressive Turnout Project, a group that works to get Democrats out to vote. Not everyone, just Democrats. So how does he represents everyone in the district?
In a report on a road rage incident where the found-guilty-perp damaged property, he was ordered to pay what insurance did not cover for repairs. Not the entire bill, just the deductible. So who gets to enjoy higher insurance rates because of this bozo and lenient courts?
The University of Rhode Island has taken away honorary degrees previously awarded to Rudy Giuliani and General Michael Flynn. You got to wonder how history changed or was it a mistake when the nonsense degrees were awarded in the first place?
Just breaking. The president, in what would appear to be a violation of Equal Employment Opportunity law, says he will hire a Black female for the SCOTUS.
Saw this gem the other day by ancient Greek philosopher Plato: “Those who are too smart to engage in politics are punished by being governed by those who are dumber.”
This is going to be one interesting year.