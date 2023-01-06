This paper is a family publication so I won’t be able to colorfully describe the condition of our dysfunctional government using a World War II-era colloquial military term.
Suffice to say an accurate description would start with the word “Goat” followed by an unprintable word and specifying a level of 1 to 5. This situation rates 5. No debate required. For perspective, the ill-fated 1980 Iran hostage rescue mission in the desert was such an event, a Level 5.
Imagine the glee of the Democrats as they sit back and watch bumbling Republicans to whom the the nation’s voters gave a slim win two months ago in the House, trip over themselves, unable to choose a leader. From various reports, the inability to select U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as Speaker of the House was a well-understood, pre-determined outcome that was pretty much established months ago. So here we are with a new year starting out and certainly not the least bit to my surprise, more dysfunction and aimless wandering by hundreds of overpaid, over indulged, too-long-in-office politicians.
Last week, I offered insight to the ridiculousness of much of the nearly $2 trillion dollars approved to be spent in ways no sane person would ever allow. Hiking trails, bee friendly highways, LGBTQ-friendly senior housing in Dallas. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got $2 million for “cultural placekeeping.” The wealthy town of Middleburg, Va., has a population of 539 people. They’re getting a $2 million town hall. Michigan’s Mackinaw City, which is a village of 805 people, gets $3 million for a “rejuvenation project.” Palo Alto, is home to billionaires like Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. Yet they apparently can’t afford to pay $3 million to renovate a building at their history museum, so we get to help out whether we want to or not.
The winning pork catcher is U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., who is retiring at the end of the session who raked in a total of $548 million, including $100 million for Mobile’s airport, over 10 times as much as any other airport in the country. These are just a few points offered by the Heritage Foundation.
I suppose one has to give credit to these folks who have absolutely no shame in spending taxpayer dollars on pet projects.
Here’s an observation on voting that enacted appropriations at the end of December. Never mind the lunacy of the Senate forwarding such a bill but think about various congressional districts getting hundreds of millions of what will someday turn into tax dollars.
The House has 435 members. Anyone want to take a stab at how many were actually present to vote their pork into law? It turns out that 226 of them, Republicans and Democrats alike, voted by proxy. What’s that mean? They gave their voting power, sort of a “Power of Attorney” I suppose, to someone else. I guess they felt that being somewhere else was more important than being part of the approval from what I can find, was the hands-down largest discretionary spending budget ever: While the Federal debt is higher than ever.
Now, with a new session underway, instead of dealing with more problems than anyone can imagine, the House is gnawing away at a dried out, left over fruitcake of nothingness making deal after deal among the long seated politicians and promises to newbies if they get in one line or another.
How about trying to impose a debt-ceiling limit? Or trying to get the rise of violent crime in virtually every major city under control, or tackle the destruction of the military by “woke” leadership, or maybe look for solutions to stop the economy from going over the edge and into recession.
Instead, the House can’t even decide who is in charge.
Disgust is the word that comes to my mind.
And how about the delusional windbag from New York, Republican George Santos, who got elected despite the reality of his resume reading like a Grimm’s fairy tale. Not in his defense, but an irrational rationalization might be from President Joe Biden’s list of gaffs, delusions, or flat-out resume lies. I suppose 40 odd years of never having a real job does that to one’s imagination. Maybe all those years of barely challenged, distorted claims of grandeur by the country’s leader sets the bar of reality very low for newcomers.
Out-of-control spending, the inability to start the nation’s governance, failure to show up for work, and lies by the bushel ... anyone else think it is long past time for change?
I don’t care if your political leanings are left, right, liberal, conservative, Libertarian, whatever: Try to convince yourself that most of the 430-odd legislative members do not need to go.
Anyone who has been there for more than three or four terms (two for senators) needs to be put out to pasture, and term limits need to be imposed for all elected offices. Broken record, perhaps. But I would be interested in hearing other ideas that would at least begin to bring the government’s legislative system back to some sense of reality. Four-decade politicians won’t get us there.