The vaccine. That’s all every news outlet can report on these days. Well, that and the diverse array of folks that Joe Biden is choosing to help him turn American into a socialist republic. (Isn’t that a bit oxymoronic?) But that’s a story for another day.
Wednesday’s Sun Chronicle reprinted a Los Angeles Times editorial sort of praising the Trump administration. Eww ... that must have hurt. But once you read the editorial you unsurprisingly find a ‘there it is’ comment. About three quarters way through, the expected quip appears: ‘Of course Trump’s narrow focus ... came with a cost.’ Up to that point in the essay the Times editors almost avoid an opportunity to take a swing Trump.
The interesting part of the editorial is that comment. Recognizing it just wouldn’t be a Los Angeles view of the world without a Trump slam, more experienced readers who know how things get accomplished can simply dismiss the editors’ bias. The writer(s) of the editorial apparently think that the result of ‘Warp Speed’ was at the cost of whatever else.
They did offer some spectacular Monday-morning quarterbacking though. Imagine this, imagine that. Give the Times an award for clairvoyant hindsight. My critics will be glad to know I am still holding my breath waiting to see what they recommended when the virus scenario was evolving.
Aside from the blah, blah, blah of the Times’ commentary, perhaps we need a perspective on what an incredible achievement this vaccine development really is.
To start, anyone involved with solving a complex problem knows a narrow focus is essential. Of course the focus of the various vaccine teams was narrow, and unlike what the Times wants to suggest, the rest of the government kept running, despite efforts by Trump’s opposition to thwart every effort. It is obvious Trump assembled and enabled the right people across any number of disparate disciplines to get the job done in record time.
Looking at a couple of other marvels helps to set the perspective for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The polio vaccine which those of us now ‘maturing’ recall, was a big deal when we were in what was then referred to as grammar school. We’d all get lined up in the hall and some doctor with whom the town had contracted, administered the shots.
The ‘fun’ part now is remembering the reused needle hubs that went around in a group of 10 or 12 on a carousel bathing in alcohol as each was repeatedly attached to a syringe for the next dose. I recall a nurse being the person prepping each syringe for the next victim. At any rate, that vaccine, famously attributed to Dr. Jonas Salk, took decades to develop. It was lauded to be a miracle of sorts as key to eliminating a childhood nemesis. Decades.
Or how about the Panama Canal? Walter Reed’s research into malaria and Yellow Fever set the ground work for control of those diseases that plagued and even stopped progress on the canal early in the last century. It took decades of all sorts of testing and trials to solve the mystery of those diseases. Decades.
As time rolled into the later half of the last century, the world had changed. Management concepts had become institutionalized and speed was as important as a discovery itself. Leaders realized that without rapid implementation of good ideas and valid solutions, the effort to get that far was inconsequential. People like Edson de Castro at Data General, when developing new versions of mini computers, made history with their speed of time to market. Months, not years. A new paradigm was born.
What projects and programs such as these have in common is inspired leadership and a narrow focus on getting the job done. This is what has been accomplished with the COVID vaccines. For sure, huge advancements in micro biology and genetics provide the basis for this work but it took a focus on the end to get results. Perhaps more significantly, the notion of eliminating paradigms might be the most interesting part of this whole process and the ongoing commentary on the process.
It seems the media just can’t accept that Trump has shattered paradigms regarding vaccine development. As per the couple of examples above, such a process is supposed to take decades. Not wanting to believe Trump could orchestrate something so well, the paradigm must be valid, thereby disqualifying the reality. Concepts of management and laser-like focus have changed paradigms.
Bob Dylan prophetically sang about the new world order with ‘The Times They Are a-Changin’.’ Get out of the way.
Vaccine development procedures are changing. Paradigms busted, It would be fair to recognize ‘The Donald’ has orchestrated one of the more significant achievements in a long while.
Too bad those who find his approach and demeanor not to their paradigm can’t change theirs.
