When offered the opportunity to appear on The Sun Chronicle’s Opinion Page with a weekly column, I recall wondering if I would find a topic on which to opine. The editor correctly suggested that would not likely be a problem.
In fact, there exists an array of topics worthy of rational review each week so I try to aim toward what might be a relevant, not-yet-discussed topic, each week.
Unfortunately, the liberal-biased media just won’t let go of issues so ridiculous you have to wonder from where their reasoning evolved.
So it is with President Joe Biden’s taxpayer-funded student loan repayment scheme, sometimes noted as student loan forgiveness.
The idea is illegal, unethical and just plain un-American, so give it up. But yet another offering by a fellow named John Crisp — a Tribune News Service op-ed columnist who taught at the community college level for decades — took a swing at the topic attempting to rationalize why taxpayers ought to bail out owners of legally-incurred debt in a column published on this page last Friday. (”A rationale for student debt relief,” April 7)
Crisp’s offering presented his vision of the public good imbued by the program. As I read his perspective, I had to agree with his ideas and found that he presented some of the more compelling arguments why such loans should not be absolved.
In fact, his thoughts are ironically supportive of exactly why taxpayers should not be bailing out borrowers. I’m not sure that was his intent.
As seems to be a consistent theme of those who support “forgiveness,” the author conveniently has forgotten to include some germane details. Details like:
About half the debt is carried by graduate students.
Approximately 90% of borrowers are repaying loans on time.
Most students unable to repay their loans are likely those who chose a major that would never satisfy any reasonable cost-benefit analysis.
Approximately one quarter of students entering college are not intellectually prepared portending failure and increasing likelihood of non-payment.
One of the more interesting observations offered was many of the author’s students (at community colleges) often worked to pay for their education. That is a common occurrence for a huge portion of students enrolled in community colleges.
I would think that those who work to fund their education have a significantly enhanced ownership into the value compared to some other students who perhaps fund their class time by taking out loans.
Crisp presents the observation that we (society?) have lost sight of how much “sweat equity” college students apply to their education. Really?
Maybe those he observed at community colleges, earning to pay their way semester by semester, but college students in general?
Forgiving an obligation to repay a debt is surely not a contribution to society.
The argument that public good is enhanced by an educated population is a valid presentation but for taxpayers to fund debt incurred by misdirected, naive decisions is not in the public interest.
The staggering debt incurred because of poor choices made by college student does not need to be repaid by taxpayers.
The illogical argument that paying off $10,000 or $20,000 of individuals’ debt is not going to accomplish anything other than toss more fuel on an inflation-stoked economy.
Maybe someday this pie-in-the-sky idea will find its way into the growing pile of socialistic wealth redistribution scheme that characterize failed nations.