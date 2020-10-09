As is usually the case, I have a bulletproof solution to the political woes and half the other government related issues facing the nation. Simple answer ... term limits. Might as well toss in benefit realignment for all legislators.
Before the solution and need is described in more detail, let me redirect the arguments of those opposed.
In general one hears a couple of empty reasons why term limits are not a good idea. There are probably many more counter arguments but these two seem to percolate hottest and register most loudly with voters who seem to like four- or five-decade occupiers of elected, political office.
Most commonly, anti-limit supporters comment that the government is so large, has grown so complex, it is necessary to retain elected officials for multiple terms. If you are in that camp, stop for a minute, think, listen to what you are saying. You have just rationalized exactly why limiting politicians to a few terms has now become essential.
A government bureaucracy so complex, so inbred with long-term denizens is not what the Founding Fathers intended. Such behavior stifles change and innovation. And the cost to the taxpayers is astonishing.
Patriots like Davy Crockett and others who knew what corruption and influence garnered from favors and political intrigue could do, ran for office and challenged the blossoming professional political system. Congress was meant to be citizens, not professional politicians. But few others have followed that example.
The next empty argument one hears is that we do have term-limit capability now. It is presumably called elections. Problem is that elections now almost have no meaning in a huge number of districts and states across the nation. Politicians get elected, stuff the district’s staffing with cronies, relatives, campaign contributors, friends and insure re-election with ridiculous rules that insure most of the appointee hacks, short of murder, can never be removed from their cushy government jobs.
Entrenched politicians trade favors and preferential treatment of pet projects to ingratiate themselves to sycophantic supporters.
Our fair state has had more than its share of too-long-in-office pols. Tip O’Neill, Billy Bulger, Barney Frank, Ted Kennedy, Sal DaMasi, Robert DeLeo. The list goes on and on.
At the federal level there’s Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and dozens of others who grease their pet projects through the legislature with back room, closed door dealings. All while the taxpayers fund their interests as these politicians get rich.
Now ponder pay and benefits afforded to those who represent you and your state in Washington.
A simple comment is the longer you are there, the better. How about an annual salary of $174,000?
Staffers counted in the dozens that the legislator appoints at handsome salaries. Free parking at convenient airports, three quarters of a ‘Cadillac’ health plan paid for by you, the taxpayer. Stay around for a while and you become eligible for a lifetime retirement benefit of $140,000 per year, of course including death benefits for a spouse should you die. And this short list only starts to scratch the surface. How about furniture allowances so your office looks good?
For a moment, contemplate how many suppliers of these goods and services must hover around Washington feeding off the taxpayer-supported government handouts enabled by these entrenched politicians’ lavish allowances? How many of these ‘suppliers’ might be tempted to offer discounts to Congress members for preferential treatment that more than compensates for generous discounting of services?
What is needed is an amendment to the Constitution that limits terms, a massive restructuring of Congressional pay and benefit programs, elimination of longevity based benefits allotment, no more pensions, health care offerings that match what is provided to rank and file workers everywhere else across the nation. And that’s just the starting list.
Imagine representatives who should have to live without the perks you will never enjoy but are paid for with your tax money.
Who would not like a lifetime pension of $140,000 per year? Don’t you want to be able to use the Congressional gym and dining rooms for the rest of your life?
Does anybody really think that previously influential and now ‘retired’ politicians don’t accept lucrative lobbying jobs where they bring new contributors to lunch with their successors to continue the process of milking taxpayers?
The problem is, guess who makes the rules that define the salaries, perks and pensions for the people who enjoy these fine adjuncts for being an elected official?
But what can a voter do?
When election time comes around, you need to demand that the candidates in your district answer questions regarding their view about term limits and benefits.
Choose only those who reject lifetime jobs in Congress.
Our political system will never be drained of useless politicians until terms at every level of government are established. And at the federal level that can not logically happen without a Constitutional Amendment. Works for the president, why not every other elected post in Washington?
The state situation is not much better but on a smaller scale. A logical person has to question why the state needs to compensate representatives who work only a few days per year and oversee enterprises like the RMV, Child Services and so forth. Do we really need to pay these people at all?
When election time comes around, find a name that is new, somebody different and use your term-limit power to put into office only those who pledge to change the system.
