The Democrats have not let another crisis go to waste.
After a couple of months of a new administration pushing through a $2 trillion progressive wish list under the guise of COVID relief; watching the nation’s chief executive trip several times making his way up the steps to his airplane; silence by our president not answering any, unscripted press questions; recognizing governmental incompetence and censorship at the border ... this new year has already turned out to have plenty of fodder for anyone hopelessly seeking accountability by the government.
After several luminous observations of the state of things, I almost found myself not wanting to return to revisit recent rumination.
But then, not just one morning this week but two, caused me to rethink my decision.
Monday’s Sun Chronicle included a Baltimore Sun editorial “Our reckless gun laws.”
Tuesday’s paper had a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial “A reasonable approach to gun law.”
Both were, of course, biased, one-sided tomes by anti-gun supporters who fear gun ownership. The writers of these editorials use the most benign of all gun law mantras: “Common sense gun laws” and then tossed in ‘reasonable’ for added punch.
Perhaps someone can reconcile how mass shooters display common sense? Aren’t these events are more like common hatred? Or, common insanity? Are these not better descriptors?
Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana, with his usual Southern swagger, said of the congressional effort to pass more gun laws that we don’t need more gun laws, we need fewer idiots.
Beyond that simple concept is something to do with sins of omission. The idea that leaving something out of a story necessary to assessing the truth is as grave a sin as intentionally lying. Spend no effort wondering if the omissions are not intentional. This approach to ‘common sense’ and ‘reason’ are trademarks in the agendas of anti-gun groups.
For those not familiar with anti-gun group tactics, its impossible to know what is missing, what other exculpatory facts have been left out.
Do readers, for example, know states’ laws require pre-sale checks to purchase a gun? How many Sun Chronicle readers have any idea about what it takes to become a licensed gun owner in our Commonwealth? Do the editorial readers have a clue of the number of pages listing banned guns? And please stop referring to magazines as clips.
The giveaway for the anti-gun agenda is evident to readers who accept words as inked. In this age of hyper sensitivity, it is logical we accept anti-gunners at their word. It would be unethical for them to mislead those they seek to persuade in their quest to confiscate our guns.
The Tuesday’s editorial of ‘reasonable approach’ arguments seem easier to accept — so ‘common sense’, so simple. Why would anyone not sign on? But the answer lies in the last paragraph, understood by those who recognize tactics used by groups who reject the Second Amendment. But even before the revelation of the ultimate goal, how about the comment that local authorities do not enforce existing laws. ‘A crime the lawmakers say rarely gets prosecuted.’ The writer admits laws exist to provide penalties for falsifying information for a gun purchase. But the words of the last lines of the column tell the story. An inch in the right direction.
If anyone thinks anti-gun agenda is not an infringement on Constitutional-provided freedoms, they need to review actions by groups like Moms Demand Action, Everytown and the Brady Campaign. The goal of these associations is confiscation. Former NYC mayor and liberal presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg funds many of their endeavors with efforts that more often than not are challenged and struck down by courts. An example is highlighted in the latest Colorado shooting insanity in which Boulder officials said they tried to get certain weapons banned. Wait, cities are not able to create ordinances that violate the Constitution? News outlets have made sure that comment is raised. But certainly not the way I stated it. Seems they forgot that local ordinances banning weapons violate many laws. But as always, money keeps flowing and the ban-guns-effort goes on.
Recognize that these organizations are funded and promoted by misguided experts who will not stop the effort to take away American’s guns. Attacking the Second Amendment head-on is fruitless so they have adopted the inch-by-inch approach. Little by little they seek to erode and circumvent court decisions and the Second itself.
The intent is clear and unambiguous.
The right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. Municipalities, led by progressive/liberal politicians, attempt to pass local laws to prohibit possession of various guns. Reaction to these illegal ordinances is scripted. Amendment supporters bring suit, courts rule cities can not overrule state and federal law. Ordinance rescinded.
Anti-gunners beat their chests in frustration at a nation unwilling to ignore the Constitution all the while the real problem of gun violence goes on unattended.
The issue with mass shootings is some deranged psychopath who, for whatever reason, decided today is the day. Laws that infringe the Second Amendment will not change that abhorrent behavior.
One day those so opposed to gun ownership will recognize the facts. The Constitution provides that there is a right of the people to keep and bear arms, that shall not be infringed. Gun ownership is not some privilege based on arbitrary rules granted by governmental authority. While anti-gun groups push an infringing agenda, one day they will realize there is a way to take away America’s guns: Change the Constitution.
But be warned, should that approach be followed, all would be well served to consider thoughts of those who founded this nation.
“Laws that forbid the carrying of arms ... disarm only those who are neither inclined nor determined to commit crimes. Such laws make things worse for the assaulted and better for the assailants; they serve rather to encourage than prevent homicides, for an unarmed man may be attacked with greater confidence than an armed one.” — Thomas Jefferson, “Commonplace Book”
Ben Franklin also weighed in on the issue of armed citizenry:
“Democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch. Liberty is a well-armed lamb contesting the vote!”
Maybe Congress ought to address the issue of mental health before infringing on the rights of law-abiding citizens. Rather than vowing to destroy the NRA, Congress ought to ask what its solution might include. Restrictive laws are useless, they are attempts to facilitate gun confiscation.
Do the “confiscators” know that that will never happen?
