Any number of times I have commented about the state ballot questions. Rational folks recognize such attempts at governing are simply a reflection of our elected officials’ lack of courage in making contentious decisions.
But if you dig a bit deeper, there appears to be a more subtle underlying theme to many of these questions.
Consider Question 1. This is a blatant example of the continuing theme. What theme you ask? Wealth redistribution supported by a consistent drive toward more government control. Those promoting such an idea didn’t even try to disguise the notion of wealth redistribution, although they are too cowardly to use the term. I am not an expert regarding the how and when of our commonwealth’s Constitution development, but it seems the creation of a flat tax made a lot of sense. That was in the days when treating people equally was what America considered fair.
Not so much today. Apparently “fair” means finding any sort of irrelevant/fuzzy logic argument to support the concept that if you are a high earner, you somehow owe the state a higher percentage of your income beyond the regular tax rate. Those who supported this nonsense (like teacher associations) decided that since a lower percentage of high earner income goes to taxes in all its many Massachusetts forms, those with a high income need to have income taxed at a higher rate. All so those who earn less effectively pay lower taxes.
Supporters didn’t want to recognize the reality of how people spend money but would rather simply have those with more earnings give more of their income to the state. And we know how well the state distributes our taxes.
The T is a perfect example of wasted taxpayer money. I suppose being transportation its support would fall into the Question 1 category.
An interesting observation: In her campaign ads, Maura Healey said she is going to make the state more affordable and, during one of the debates, said she will lower taxes. But her campaign notes indicate she supported Question 1, which raises taxes.
It is possible I am not the smartest guy in the world, but I am not dumb, and now I’m just confused.
Are raising taxes in the form of Question 1 really the same as lowering taxes? Or is she lying? Or is this simply her progressive approach to redistributing wealth? With Healey as governor and essentially no one in office other than progressives, this tax fiasco is just the beginning.
Question 2 is a classic example of government control and regulation of private industry.
I was surprised, but not shocked, to learn that health care premiums compared to payouts are regulated by the state. It seems somewhat logical that the commonwealth stipulates premiums vs. care expenditures as the government has a huge investment in providing health care. Something like half of all healthcare costs are taxpayer funded: that is, paid for by the federal government.
The systems of MediCare and Medicaid are ridiculously inefficient but it does make sense the government would tell private providers how much they can earn.
But the government is nowhere as invested in dental care (many argue there ought to be better offerings for low earners) so why should they mandate percentages for earnings? Just more government meddling in private enterprise. This approval surely suggests the old adage of be careful what you wish (vote) for.
Our senator, Elizabeth Warren, has commented she is a proponent of a so-called “wealth tax.” It almost seems incomprehensible that just because you have money, you would have some of it taken away by being taxed. And this is earnings on which you have already paid taxes.
Again, a clear example of a politician’s approach to wealth redistribution and no courage to call the tax what it really is. Warren would bring this wealth redistribution to the whole nation.
You can likely find many more examples but make no mistake, its clear that the liberal/progressive/socialist agenda is to take money from those who are earners and redistribute those dollars to individuals and institutions who have less.
The choices made by Massachusetts voters are thinly veiled approvals to take your money and give it to someone who has not earned it.