There is clearly a huge split in thinking as to how gun violence in the nation should be addressed. In general, the approaches suggested tend to run along the lines of either progressive or conservative Constitutional thinking.
A couple columns back, I offered some thoughts as to how the Constitution’s framers got the gun ownership notion spot-on correct when viewed from the perspective of tyrannical dictatorship takeovers.
To solve an identified problem in an effective way, those with experience in problem-solving strategies understand that to most efficiently and permanently resolve that issue, the root cause must be determined and addressed.
It is generally agreed upon by many liberal thinkers that gun bans and confiscation are the solution. They tend to believe no one needs to have a gun and automatically presume that were all guns banned, there would be no mass shootings. If one accepts this logic, it is reasonable to make the connection that if there no guns in the country, there would be no shootings. But with hundreds of millions of guns available and a Constitution penned by founding fathers who recognized private gun ownership is essential to a free people, this no-more-guns approach is in the minuscule category of probability.
But more importantly, the root cause of gun violence is not gun ownership. It is the irresponsible, violent use of guns by criminals who have no sense of accountability, apparently have little concern that existing laws apply to them or observe those laws are unlikely to be invoked to stifle their nefarious activities.
For those who believe that the gun violence issue finds its root cause in errant human behavior, that recognition indicates the cure needs to be focused on that problem: people who do not follow laws. Accepting that is pretty much a trademark of criminal behavior, the logical conclusion is that criminal behavior needs to be curtailed.
Current attempts at criminal justice reform seem to have skewed the efforts of the justice system towards lowered penalties for various crimes, reduction or elimination of incarceration for those convicted of crimes, disregard for victims’ pain and suffering and other actions that would seem to reduce crime. Too often, the media provides reports on criminals who have pages-long rap sheets and whose history suggests escalating violence.
Progressive reform advocates tend to suggest incarceration is not the answer to reducing crime, but logic says locking up bad people will get those individuals off the streets. How many of these people committing felonies graduate to gun violence might be hidden in some court records, but often violent assaults and robberies include stolen or illegally gotten weapons.
Certainly the term “mass shooting” gets everyone’s attention, but the more laws anti-gunners ought to look at cities like Chicago where on a typical week over the past few years, there were 10-15 homicides. That’s something like three or four so-called mass shootings every week, except those murders are multiple individual acts of violence.
There is no simple solution to gun violence, but the problem is people, for whatever reason, do not follow the law. One can argue forever about why — the issues of poverty, family decay, drugs — you name it. But the root cause is people not following existing laws and a justice system that has relaxed penalties and failed to remove some of the worst perpetrators from our streets.
Clean up the streets of those who demonstrate repeated irresponsible behavior and that would be a start at reducing gun violence.