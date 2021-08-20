Anybody else indulge in cable or streaming productions? Ever wonder where the ideas percolate from?
What’s the expression? Life imitates art? Art imitates life? Chicken or egg?
Art takes many forms. With growth and expansion of cable networks and streaming services, made for TV series and movies have given writers and creators expanded opportunities to examine and illuminate every aspect of life: in their particular artform.
If you indulge in the cable and streaming offerings you are familiar with the series genre and might wonder where the ideas for the shows arise. It seems you could browse any day’s news and find a plethora of topics that provide seminal ideas for the TV offerings. You need not long ponder the basis for many of the series.
Think about it. How about series like “House of Cards?” Some of the story lines seem too fantastic to be real but if you examine the shenanigans of far-too-many of our elected officials, some of the excursions into absurd nonsense don’t push believability all that far. The antics of elected politicians in their real life episodes sometimes make fictional versions pale in comparison.
Shows like “Billions or Suits” explore the world of stretched legal initiative and our financial enterprises. It’s not a tough reach to appreciate the extravagant world of those financially able to indulge in what most of us would consider fairy tale stuff. The over-the-top life styles that intersect with shady legal/political dealings offer a pretty dismal picture of blatant disregard for rules and how those worlds operate. How much of that stuff reflects real life?
How far fetched is the premise of “Breaking Bad” and the drug dealings that permeate all levels of society? “Better Call Saul” does not present an affirmative view of the legal profession. “Goliath” suggests there is some redeeming value for lawyers who face off against their demons to right a wrong perpetrated by shady politicians. But in each case, the villains seem to be what we have come to expect in society. Nothing seems shocking. Anyone who ponders for a second ought to worry these shows represent a window into real life.
So what’s the point? My vote is art imitates life. Good writers have the ability to conjure all sorts of scenarios but real life surely presents seminal concepts of deceit, lawlessness, and spinning moral compasses. You have to believe that the foundation for this art form is reality.
Today’s politicians and lawyers, with a few exceptions, could be ‘act-naturally’ cast members in a good number of the shows mentioned. Lack of accountability is evidenced by how seemingly numb voters put the same pathetic excuses for leaders into office time and time again.
So it seems art imitates life with little regard for the consequences of misguided, self-serving individuals who are supposedly the guardians of our society. It almost appears these presentations of morality vacant behavior by both the actors as well as our real life ‘actors’ are simply reflections of business as usual.
It is a scary peak at our future.
