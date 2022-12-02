Seems a bit more illumination is required on last week’s clairvoyant observations and pragmatic recommendations for voting rules.
A number of readers have offered their well intentioned but misguided concerns with what were presented as very realistic needs to insure an uncompromised voting process.
One writer suggested that states should have the same regulations for all federal elections. On the surface that makes sense, but this country is not a single entity but rather a collection of independently governed states with only the general interests concerning regulation of interstate commerce and common defense defined at the federal level.
States have the constitutionally mandated right to make their own rules for any number of issues, including how (what should be only) legal citizens of that state are allowed to vote in any election.
Some people seem to assume that individual votes elect the president. Reality is electors, selected by each state, is where the rubber meets the road concerning the only federally elected office, the president. The approval of the electors’ votes has nothing to do with the popular vote. In so much as Congress approves the electoral vote, the federal rules ought to apply only to the federal verification of the individual states’ conclusions.
Other comments mistakenly suggested some states have only mail-in voting. A number of jurisdictions have passed ludicrous laws that all registered voters are mailed an unrequested ballot and can return that by mail but none have voting regulations that mandate all mail-in voting only.
I doubt those who oversee ballot validity in states such as California where millions are mailed out, verify none are mailed to voters who have moved, are deceased, or are for, whatever other reason, not eligible to vote.
Then we come to the issue of voter registration. I don’t like to assume so I will just make the observation that those who think there ought to be loosey-goosey registration rules agree with our Commonwealth’s process. That is a problem.
If you have not yet done so, anyone with a concern about voting integrity might want to check our state’s provisions for the voter registration process. Online registration? No problem. Just put in your driver’s license number and check the “I’m OK to vote” box. Then comes the truly amazing part. Guess which state department is tasked with the verification procedure? You guessed it, the RMV. Those fun-loving, get-in-a-line-to-get-a-number-to-get-in-a-line-so-you-can-wait-a couple-of-hours-to-be-told-you-have-the-wrong-paperwork group. This aspect of registration should be interesting once those who are not living here legally are issued drivers’ licenses.
If you were to follow through the online instruction offerings, you’d see there is an option to get the Spanish version. I guess its OK for a person who can’t understand English to be voting for some candidate who will represent their interests. How on God’s green earth does that make sense. Don’t know your address? No problem, Just put an ‘X’ on a map. Can’t sign your signature? Not to worry in this state. Just have someone else note they say you put your paw print on the form.
And then some writers suggest that limiting the right to vote to only older, white, male landowners would “solve the problem.” Not really. With the existing mail-in, send-everyone-a-ballot approach common in many areas now, even limiting to whom those rules would apply, does not solve the problem.
Verification, early voting when all the tales have not been told, and lots of other issues can just as well apply to the white landowner approach as well. Hyperbole does not help to explain why reasonable provisions to insure election integrity ought not to be instituted.
One has to wonder why anyone would object to reasonable, practical, legal safeguards to insure all elections are executed with integrity and assurance the results are timely and valid.