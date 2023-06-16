There are all sorts of things that show up in the news. Some stuff is basically interestingly informative, some items are reports on political doings, some news describes catastrophes or heroic actions. Media reports all kinds of stuff.
Some opinions columns make you smile, some cause distress, some are just observations on local events.
And then there are reports of going-ons that got to make you scratch your head in wonder.
You ask yourself how on God’s green earth can anything this dumb be considered. In case you missed these, here are a few that have been in news recently.
How about New York City Mayor Eric Adams installing vending machines neighborhoods impacted by drug abuse? These “free” vending platforms have Narcan overdose drugs, safe illegal drug injection kits, condoms and other paraphernalia associated with drug use and questionable societal activities. The drug use supported by these so-called hand outs is illegal, certainly destructive to those involved and disruptive to society. But the mayor apparently figures its better to spend taxpayer money on this nonsense rather than attempting to help addicts away from their abuse habits.
And then the mayor came up with another great idea. Rather than spending taxpayer money housing those who have entered the country illegally in New York’s hotels, he’s hoping to save taxpayer money by having private citizens board these people in their homes. The city will pay $125 a day to take in someone who has illegally crossed the border and rode a bus to New York. New York’s social services pay those willing to house a foster child $40 a day. If this hair-brained scheme were ever to be put into action, does he not think New York City would become the nation’s magnet for those entering the nation illegally exacerbating an already unmanageable condition. Does he not recognize the likely potential for abuse? Welcome to America.
Environmental groups want fossil fuel companies to fund remediation/reparation activity for poorer nations around the world. Seems reparations for any sort of perceived past wrong is the theme of the day. If you don’t like what occurred in the past for whatever reason, have someone pay for what somebody feels were past wrongs.
How about the Mansfield Police Department intern who was arrested and faces pot distribution charges? Maybe his idea was to test the system to see how well the investigative efforts of the department work. This guy does not appear to be the brightest bulb in the circuit.
This is wedding season and it makes sense the newspaper would report on current trends and fads in the realm of matrimonial event planning. This week, there was a how-to article describing the considerations of including your dog in your wedding. Really? Considering a lot of people seem to ridiculously refer to pets as their children and include them in just about everything it’s not surprising dogs will be even more than wedding guests. I especially liked the observant comment to make sure dog-in-wedding activities allowed for potty breaks for animals. Good idea.
Looks like former president Donald Trump has gotten himself in a pickle with classified documents stored in a private residence. You have to wonder how President Joe Biden, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, will react when indictments are handed up for their related improprieties. No one is above the law.
I could fill pages with documented problems with Boston’s ‘T’ but isn’t anyone concerned that about 80% of its funding comes from taxpayers? Money just keeps getting dumped into what seems to be one of the worst managed public enterprises since the Big Dig.
There will, of course, be more items to add to the list, some will rise to my ‘Believe it or Not’ status and life will go on. But at some point, you’d think people who recognize the ridiculousness of too many of these sort of things would react in ways that suggest enough is enough.