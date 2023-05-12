The Sun Chronicle’s letter writers offered their thoughts on my clear perspective on how the nation might reduce gun violence. I do not recall noting my view was an end all to a complete solution, but rather actions that are needed to start a process that would get us pointed in a purposeful direction.
Considering the endless coverage of all types of violence in society, my thinking goes back to training in which I was involved long ago in an industrial work setting. Dupont, generally known as a chemical company, offers various training programs that evolved from their own need to offer such activity in their organization. One such program, STOP safety training, originated in their past when the company produced explosives. It’s not a stretch to recognize that if you manufacture explosives, safe operation based on clear, defined, effective, enforced procedures is not just a nice way to do business. As a business where many workplace hazards existed, it was imperative to operate safely.
There are many aspects of Dupont’s safety training, but at least one key element is applicable to activities extending beyond industrial workplace safety. Dupont’s beliefs start by accepting the notion that significant incidents, up to accidental deaths, represent the tip of an iceberg where underneath are severe injuries, minor injuries, and at the bottom of the pyramid are near misses. It is not a huge stretch to accept that an organization or enterprise with lots of near misses, minor incidents, major failings and so forth are more likely to be liable to have more frequent incidents where deaths or very significant losses are more probable.
So it is with crime and violence in society.
I would not suspect shoplifters are necessarily the same people who a week after lifting a candy bar in a convenience store are going to go out with a sniper rifle and start shooting up a mall. However, in between both those illegal crimes are likely a slew of ever increasing violent actors. Few shoplifters are going to become mass killers, but hearing the criminal record of many who commit extreme violence confirms that repeat offenders need to be removed from society. One can argue about the efficacy of our judicial system and ability to reform criminals in the existing incarceration approach. But keeping repeat offenders and the threat of jail would logically keep some violence perpetrators off the streets. It seems society has in many cases chosen that “soft” treatment of violent offenders is more important than the safety of law-abiding citizens.
Some like to point out there are mass shooters who have no prior criminal record, but its more than obvious such criminals suffer from mental illness, which is another huge issue to be addressed.
The conclusion that many minor crimes are not worth prosecuting has been adopted in a number of our large cities. Penalties for certain crimes have been reduced. Bail for even repeat offenders has been eliminated in some cases. The net result of these societal destroying decisions by mostly liberal thinking so-called judicial reform officials has increased the base of the criminal pyramid. What reasonable people consider criminal behavior needs to be addressed, perpetrators need to be dealt with, penalties need to be recognizable and enforced, restitution needs to be part of the rehabilitation-punishment process.
Social injustice advocates can work towards addressing what they believe are underlying causes of errant behavior, but those who commit crimes need to understand such behavior is unacceptable and is not tolerated. Punishment and rehabilitation are separate issues. Reducing the incidence of what society now seems to be “acceptable” criminal behavior is another (necessary but not sufficient) step in reducing extreme violence. Minor law breakers are the bottom of the criminal pyramid and need to be stopped.
Reducing the base of criminal activity will lower the iceberg and begin to address ever escalating unchecked violence in society at every level.