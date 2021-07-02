Every day we read or watch news and (should) wonder “what were they thinking?”
Too often stuff that gets ink has got to make you ask why? Is this what is important?
Then there are the reports on ineptitude of governmental agencies: items that border on ridiculous. With pervasive reporting of such obvious stuff, you don’t have to wonder how the world got so out of balance.
Let’s start with governmental shenanigans.
Last Friday’s Sun Chronicle posted these ‘what are they thinking’ comments. Our state’s favorite enterprise, the Registry of Motor Vehicles, seemed to lack explanation as to why they have not adjusted restrictive pandemic practices as the virus has abated. Why doesn’t Governor Charlie man-up and tell them to get back to their usual less-than-stellar performance?
Asked why no update, the RMV has no comment.
Here’s a suggestion, privatize that whole circus.
Then comes the update to admissions policy at vocational schools. No longer will admission’s personnel consider grades, discipline, attendance, or recommendations. Is it just my thinking or after eliminating those criteria, what will be a consideration? For admission to a vocational program, logic would dictate a comprehensive examination of any student’s potential for success including testing to assess their readiness for admission. Certainly the items being removed from consideration seem to be indicators for success.
As a basis for the change, the report suggests middle school records are not valid so that sounds more like the issue to address.
Let’s stick with the government for a bit.
The Sun Chronicle reports courts are concerned about no-parole sentences for teenage murderers. Apparently there is research suggesting brain development in the later-teen years is key to understanding that killing another human is not acceptable. Really? A 17-year-old ought not to be held fully accountable for committing murder of another human? At what age does one become aware that killing another is not OK?
Government reports regarding UFO sightings remain “inconclusive?” Some reviews gain accountability by referencing reports made by military pilots. In over 1,200 hours of flight time in an F-4, I never saw any UFOs. I won’t suggest that is proof of non-existence but I can attest to the real truth that not every military pilot is a Chuck Yeager or as charismatic as Tom Cruise. Anyone who has participated in military flight training is aware that atmospheric conditions can produce all sorts of illusions. Supported by government denial, a more palatable explanation includes the likely reality these sightings are advanced, super secret military craft.
Almost every news segment touches on the searing hot housing market.
Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby highlighted issues last weekend. So why do news outlets ignore the reality that the soaring market will crash and burn? Those over paying for houses will probably take all sorts of equity loans and then panic as values plummet. Hold onto your socks when the next crash spins the economy out of control. Joe Biden will blame Donald Trump.
How about song writer Diane Warren (Who? ... not that the name matters) saved an escaped cow from the animal’s fate of becoming hamburger? Quoted as noting “cows are very smart, empathetic animals” Ms. Warren, a vegetarian, added this bovine to her animal rescue farm. Apparently she has forgotten about thousands of homeless, dumb, unfeeling war veterans. But an empathetic cow? Isn’t she concerned with the carbon rich emanations from this beast?
Maybe this stuff sells news but when you think about what the reader is being “sold” one has to wonder where we are headed if this is what is relevant.
