The Sun Chronicle’s endorsement of Joe Biden for president presents an underwhelmingly and unconvincing argument that we should all follow their lead and vote for a five-ish decade public servant, older than the first three feet of dirt, presidential candidate.
I, for one, was not convinced.
I have to admit I approached the ‘Our View’ editorial recommendation with some trepidation and suspicion given The Sun Chronicle’s history of favoring liberal, progressive-leaning causes. Not much was said about what great things Biden has accomplished but only how Donald Trump has not succeeded.
For example, the writers did comment that Trump has demonstrated an ‘inexplicable failure’ that allowed 200,000-plus coronavirus deaths but seemed to forget how Biden condemned Trump’s travel restrictions with China and other nations in the early efforts to limit virus spread. Pure liberal, Biden bias.
So as to not disappoint Biden’s hesitant faithful, The Sun Chronicle, along with every other Biden endorser avoided addressing the candidate’s hair sniffing, the claims of sexual predation, and oft bizarre responses to simple questions in any extemporaneous situation.
No where can a reader find an explanation for Biden’s supporting his shady dealing son’s transactions facilitated by the vice president’s questionable interactions with China and the Ukraine. Or Biden’s refusal to address the issue.
That’s what any reader should have expected. No surprises there.
And of course there were few descriptions of anything of merit that Biden accomplished as a vice president. Not much mention of his inability to detail how he is going to raise the funds that would be required to support his plethora of pie-in-the-sky dream like plans to fix just about every problem this nation now faces.
It seems the bottom line for the editors to endorse Biden is because of his “demonstrated decency and humanity.” Wow! Just that alone was almost enough to sway me in the Biden direction.
So I Googled the Biden for Prez website. Pretty impressive. As you’d expect, the opening page is a solicitation for a contribution. Check the box, $5, $10 ... other. Personally, I checked the ‘Other’ box and unsuccessfully attempted to put in minus $20 hoping he’d send me a few bucks to get in on the action; didn’t work.
“Help make Donald Trump a one term President.” That’s the plea. Not help Biden win, not let’s make American Greater. Simply, let’s get rid of the president. Not “let’s remove the guy who had the world’s historically hottest economy, who rebuilt the Obama-era decimated military. A president who survived illegitimate attempts to keep him from office and then to remove him through a circus impeachment fiasco.” Not a mention that the Democrats have scuttled just about every attempt the president has presented to approach any of the nation’s ills involving immigration, infrastructure, health care.
At the risk of sounding like I am patronizing, I am going to suggest that The Sun Chronicle’s editors are not dumb people. (That’s my way of offering a compliment.) Perhaps the writers did not first scrutinize Biden’s plethora of programs he is seemingly committed to facilitate.
For those not wanting to wade through the pages and pages of promises, I found a couple of items that seem to reflect Biden’s typical political rhetoric — wonderful ideas without substance of how they will be funded and what the measures are for success.
For instance, Biden says the wait list for Medicare assistance involving community help for elders averages five years. No comment of what the new wait list will be, only that he will shorten it.
Community college will be free for “any hard-working student.” I guess that means all a millionaire’s kid has to do is present as a ‘hard-working student’ and bingo, free, two-year college.
Biden’s website says he is going to forgive student loans under a myriad of convoluted circumstances and conditions. Not much mention of who will absorb the cost for loans ‘forgiven.’ Any one with a shred of common sense knows that means taxpayers will become responsible for paying off loans that were legally incurred by students who failed to practice due diligence when accepting the payments.
As a clear representation of Biden’s walk-the-fence approach to everything, you might want to look through his proposal to end the ‘epidemic of gun violence.’ Imagine 40,000 violent gun deaths per year! Recognizing any are not acceptable, you do have to read through pages of blather to find that 60%, more than half of that number, are suicides, not the typical mass shooting situations that pervade typical gun-control need rants. So, take everyone’s gun away?
Biden wants to hold gun manufacturers responsible for the misuse of guns. Uaaaugh....??? A lousy cop shoots a citizen and the cop is 100% at fault. A crazed loony-toon shoots up a public venue, and it’s the gun and the manufacturers’ fault? I suppose I just don’t understand liberal illogic.
My space has been used up. But I’ve got to say: Sorry guys. I just can’t buy your offering that Biden, with his overt support of the Squad, ridiculous, unsupportable spending plans, unachievable empty proposals and his shady background dealings, is the guy we need. Not by a long shot.
I would suggest that should Biden win the election, at the end of each year The Sun Chronicle evaluate the accomplishments of the president against what he says he is going to do. My prediction is unimaginable disappointment. But who knows, it is possible I am wrong.
Naw, that can’t be in the cards.
