Over recent decades America’s public schools have seen more change than since the nation’s founding: Special Ed programs provide assistance to disenfranchised students, busing enforcing integration, specific requirements for teacher certification and licensing have emerged, introduction of electronic devices as learning tools are prolific, expansion of educator union affiliation in many locations has evolved.
Significant challenges to the fundamental structure of school system organizational structure in the form of public charter schools have solidified.
The pandemic of the past 18 months highlighted many flaws in school systems from infrastructure such as ventilation inadequacies to demonstrated stranglehold of local systems by unions dictating policy to whom are supposed to make the rules.
Advocates and critics vow to implement new policies and programs (reflecting their view) to presumably improve education.
National organizations like the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers have spent millions of union members’ dues on political contributions to support the ‘leadership’ views of the organization.
The newest attempt by teacher organizations to hijack our public education system is an effort to legislate mandatory teaching of “Critical Race Theory.”
So, what is this CRT stuff all about? First, maybe analysis of the moniker would be useful.
Theory is described as a ‘coherent group of propositions commonly regarded as correct ... that predict phenomena.’ That definition does not hold water as CRT is not ‘commonly’ regarded as correct. Alternative definitions?
Another seemingly more applicable: ‘a proposed explanation whose status is still conjectural and subject to experimentation, in contrast to well-established propositions that are regarded as reporting matters of actual fact.’
Conclusions of CRT fits: Still conjectural, subject to experimentation, in contrast to actual fact.
Some facts included in CRT are real and provable. But the problem is not ‘fake facts’ but the conclusion that ‘CRT recognizes that racism is codified in law, embedded in structures, and woven into public policy. CRT rejects claims of existence of meritocracy or “colorblindness.”
Accurate facts, but a wrong conclusion is common.
Abraham Lincoln is reported to have used this parable to explain.
“Pa, pa, the hired man and sis are in the hay mow and she’s lifting up her skirts and he’s letting down his pants and thy’re afixin’ to pee on the hay.”
“Son, you got your facts absolutely right, but you’re drawing the wrong conclusion.”
Having the facts right does not validate a conclusion.
Many are able to discern facts, but too often their conclusion is wrong: perhaps because of pre-judgment with heaps of paradigm regarding the topic or a desire to stir controversy. Such it is with CRT.
Supporters do not want to accept that the pace of societal change is substantial and real, so change must be constrained by institutionalized bigotry. No other possibilities are allowed.
Anyone can believe what they want.
The problem emerges when CRT theorists demand students in public schools be indoctrinated to the proposition that virtually every American institution is based on the idea that race is a nefarious, artificial, societal divider. Their interpretation of facts mistakenly lead to the CRT’s conclusion America’s institutions exist to suppress advancement of anyone who is not white.
CRT supporters have their facts right, but unfortunately, like the kid in Lincoln’s story, have reached the wrong conclusion. A conclusion with no place in America’s public schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.