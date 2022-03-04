Dear U.S. Senators and Representatives: Have you no humanity? Have you any sense of history?
Let me fill you in, just in case your inactivity to save the Ukrainian people is not indifference, but rather a lack of understanding. I will make it so simple even a politician will be able to understand.
My back ground is in math, science and engineering so let me offer a logical statement in a conditional, compound format. If Vladimir Putin = Adolf Hitler, then Joe Biden = Neville Chamberlain, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy = Winston Churchill.
We can probably add in the notion that “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Legislators: Are you ‘good’ men and women? You are doing nothing of consequence to stop the lunatic Putin from destroying a peaceful nation and likely hundreds of thousands of innocent people? Have you not seen the videos of thousands of refugees forced to leave their homes, possessions and loved ones trying to escape an inhumane massacre perpetrated singularly by a calculating madman in Moscow? Are you unaware that the United States has done nothing but follow European nations in a too-little, too-late ineffective game of let’s-play-some-sanctions? Perhaps you could come out and explain to the American people why we are still buying petroleum from Russia. Maybe you could ask the president why we have not shut down every international exchange of any type with the Russian economy?
Perhaps you could explain to Americans why the president meaninglessly released 60 millions barrels of reserve oil? What on God’s green earth did he hope to accomplish? Why don’t you explain to Americans that amount of oil is less than three days use in the USA? This is a perfect example of lip service and useless inaction.
Eighty years ago Hitler invaded European nations while the world watched, I suppose hoping one or two countries would satiate his ambitions. Are you that removed from rational thinking and understand to recall what the outcome was? Hitler emboldened Hirohito and a year or two later, the Japanese decided the Pacific would become their playground for empire building. Has it occurred to you that the Chinese are salivating on the prospect of invading Taiwan to ‘re-unify’ China? Do you think the Israelis are going to let Iran get ‘the bomb?’ World War III is not that far off.
So critics of my thinking can’t say I have not offered solutions, here’s one, doable today.
Grab a history book and look up ‘Lend/Lease.’ It seems if we (the USA) were serious about supporting Ukraine and stopping lunatic Putin, we could do something similar. A couple dozen F-16’s, 20 or 30 A-10’s could be taken from our active inventory and lent/leased to the Ukrainians. I have no doubt there are plenty of qualified pilots who would fight to be first in the line to sign up for this mercenary air command. Think the Flying Tigers. Such air power would annihilate the Russian ground forces very quickly.
If madman Putin should choose to escalate the war, so be it. No one wants World War III but perhaps that is the only solution to this insanity. Or perhaps we’d rather watch as cellphone videos record thousands of innocent people dying in their homes as they fight for their independence. Politicians, be bold, tell the American people that was the trade off to not anger Putin: watching innocent people die. We are America. Under Joe Biden, we have sadly become followers. We are not leading the world against this nationalistic invasion of a sovereign land.
Democratic legislators, recognize you are done. With this November’s elections many of you will be voted out of office. So rather than your useless, ineffective support of the incompetent in the Oval Office who is the cause of your demise, step up. Go to his office. Yell at him, shout loudly. Propose legislation that is veto proof. Push Biden aside and do the right thing to act human, not politically.
We are Americans. It is late but perhaps there is still time to make a mark in history and work to save Ukraine. It is not going to happen with the ineffective bumbler who now resides in the White House. It is up to the Congress to act, decisively ignoring the Squad and Green New Dealers.
For the rest of us, do not read any further but immediately call and email your senators, and representatives and tell them you do not want to be witness to millions of unnecessary deaths when we, as a nation, have the ability to intercede. Tell them the blood of Ukrainians is on them if they do not act.
Remind them: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” And tell them to read Teddy Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena.”