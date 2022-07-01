Last week, I offered observations that ought to have every citizen thinking about the nation at every level of government. Lots of activity that suggests it’s time for a change to get the country back on the straight and narrow.
My summer solstice list didn’t cover all the things that seem to elude mainstream headlines, media concern or public outrage. Here are more:
Looks like the Commonwealth has adopted mail-in voting. A better description for this nonsense, including the early-voting piece, would be simply to call the ridiculous process “Mail Order Legislators.” At least mail-order brides brought something to the table when they arrived.
In concert with opening the door to irregular/mail-in voting activity, we will now license drivers who have entered the nation illegally. The rationalization is this will make roads safer? Really? I couldn’t find any reference to how these licenses will be funded.
Another example of legislative weakness has been again demonstrated ... another ballot question because our politicians won’t demonstrate the courage to make a decision. This time a dumb one: Income over $1 million will have more tax assessed. Why a million? Where did the million-dollar figure come from? Doesn’t the state constitution prohibit graduated taxation? Our next governor approved this ballot initiative giving a hint of where she will take the state. I guess her constitutional busting gun rules are going to be challenged so she needed something else to stir controversy.
A guy goes to an abortion protest, gets ready to toss a Molotov cocktail, yells “kill the police,” gets three days in jail. That makes sense.
A guy is arrested for having 400 grams of fentanyl, enough to kill 200,000 people, he gets a few years in jail through a plea deal. Enough poison to kill everyone in Worcester and the perp gets away with a plea deal. Amazing.
Airlines associations claim the FAA does not accommodate schedule changes well, adding to flight delay problems. Mayor Pete (Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg) says his solution is to punish airlines. Now that is one brilliant solution. Maybe the mayor is in over his head?
Our senior senator, Liz Warren, has a solution to the originalist court’s constitutional decisions that go against her desired outcome. Stack the court with a majority number of jurists who will vote her way. What a great idea. Only surpassed by her proposition to set up abortion clinics on federal land. I can see it now. Go for a hike to see some buffalo, buy some tax-free cigarettes, play the slot machines and get an abortion. Now that’s one-stop shopping. All proposed by our senator.
The North High athletic facility improvement price tag has more than tripled. Who would have thought? The superintendent says the town wants something to be proud of. I am thinking the pride would be just as high (or higher) with a cost were lower. In some imaginary world there is a publicly funded project that actually comes in under budget. You got to wonder how much adverse cost impact is due to the state’s moronic prevailing wage rules. If you are not familiar with the concept, you might want to look at how the cost of every public project is artificially inflated by this mandate.
Anybody else reminded of Lt. Col. Alex Vindman (at the Trump impeachment hearings) by the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson the other day? Whether you think Trump is guilty or not, it is obvious Adam Schiff and company have a dreaded fear of anyone who will upset their apple cart. They will parade anyone on stage. Once again, a blaring example of why term limits at all legislative levels are imperative. The country is crumbling, in many cases literally, and these bozos are wasting time, energy, money because of their hatred of Donald Trump.
Again MCAS testing and graduation criteria has reared its head. One consistent theme is those who would do away with the graduation criteria to demonstrate mastery of needed skills, never seem to offer alternatives. Next week, one more view of MCAS testing and why its elimination is an invitation to mediocrity.
And how about our president bad mouthing the Supreme Court in a foreign country.
Oh yeah, and there are thousands of people dying in a war in Ukraine. Joe Biden’s solution is to fix that problem with more sanctions.
And, finally, it looks like public polls show many agree with my observations on how the country is doing.