The 2024 election season is underway.
Former President Donald Trump was the first to announce.
Shortly thereafter, our current chief executive, Joe Biden, announced he is up for another run. Hoping to unseat him on the Democratic side is anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and author and spiritual advisor Marianne Williamson.
Looking to beat Trump in the GOP primary are Sen. Tim Scott, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis (who’s announcement this week ran into technical difficulty thanks to his friend Elon Musk and Twitter), former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, and conservative talk show host Larry Elder.
Others, like former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Govenor Chris Christie, have more than hinted at being in the race.
I don’t think anyone will be surprised if many more GOP hopefuls toss a hat into the contest.
So how about Democrat possibles? None seem to have made any serious pokes at Joe Biden’s ridiculously wishy-washy video announcement that he’s in it. Kennedy may have some support from the anti-vax people. But it certainly appears that folks like California’s Governor Newsom have done a lot of posturing to find a position that would put them in the running should Biden, for some reason, withdraw his entry.
Who might other Democratic contenders be?
Vice President Kamala Harris. Huh? Really?
Hillary Clinton has been pretty silent, I suppose she’s busy administering the Clinton Foundation. Observers have got to believe her ambitions have never been quashed and to see her name emerge would not be much of a shock.
Some pundits have mentioned former first lady Michelle Obama as a possibility. To make an analogy, that is sort of like having a pilot’s wife say “I can fly the plane, my husband was a pilot.” But in today’s political environment, stranger things have happened.
And how about Bernie Sanders? Haven’t heard a whole lot from him in the recent past. Last time I saw him appear on the news, he was hawking his book about how lousy capitalism is. If you wanted to attend one of the tour events your fairly expensive tickets would have come from TicketMaster, that fun group that looks to be in the sights of corporate-busting politicians, including Sanders. But hey, if that’s how you sell books, so be it. At least Sanders no longer targets millionaires. He has recognized inflation has moved his aim to billionaires.
Our own senior Sen. Elizabeth Warren has not been too visible of late. You’ve got to wonder how much of her time is being spent trying to figure out where her fortunes might lie with the next presidential election. I’m thinking Secretary of Education should a Dem take the prize. But I’d presume she would think that position below her.
Mayor Pete? You got to agree, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg is one of the smoothest talkers in the whole bunch. Heck, his pedagogical skills are so slick I almost believe his balderdash. But a stint as mayor of South Bend hardly supports qualification for president. His work with the Transportation Department doesn’t seem all that impressive.
Both sides have jaded candidates. It would certainly be difficult to make any predictions at this point in time but it is a safe bet this election will be one for the books.
A couple of things are sort of clear. There is little agreement on which issues voters will focus.
At this point, there is no single potential candidate who could be singled out as a front runner from either party. When it comes down to it, reasonable voters will look at their situation, ponder the nation’s condition and honestly answer the question: Am I better off now than I was four years ago? Who will get the country going in a direction that will provide safety and comfort for us and our children?
And don’t forget, when you vote, you have term-limit power in your ballot choice.