This past year demonstrated public school weaknesses. Across-the-country approaches to teaching during the pandemic varied, but one differentiator is public vs. private.
In the private segment, the largest group is parochial or religious-based, followed by institutions oriented toward some non-mainstream learning model. Interestingly, public teacher organizations dismiss private education as less relevant.
Many private schools established in-person learning approaches last fall, as the school year commenced.
A limited number of public schools found ways to get kids back into the classroom, at least part time, only after delays in the start of the school year. One wonders why the state’s public systems needed a late starting date to come up with less-ambitious plans, months after the onset of the virus.
For the most part, public school kids were told to fire up their computers and got to marvel at the wonders of technology sitting at a screen for endless hours.
Many are still engaged in that teaching model even as the science demonstrates in-person learning is safe. Stake holders have provided their points of view in support of their approach as to how kids ought to be learning. There is hardly any agreement on which perspective is best and schooling wallows with public school kids falling further behind.
Exacerbating remediation efforts, teacher groups demand there be no standardized testing to asses the situation.
A solution to the malaise of the public system would be a radical shake up of our model.
Across the country, many districts offer help (typically for special ed programs) encouraging school choice with financial assistance offered in the form of vouchers to support non-public institutions.
A broader offering might be what business-as-usual systems need to emerge from their comfort zone.
When a kid gets to school age, the district could provide families with options. A financial model would be developed and a voucher system would allocate a specified amount. Parents could choose to use that money to send their kid to a private school, assisted by the voucher payment, or, instead, choose to send their student to the local public school, financed by the voucher offering.
In this scheme, school choice would be accessible by funding for whatever was the best solution. Public schools would face competitive offerings by private institutions. Students attending voucher-supported private schools would be required to asses their learning through standardized testing to provide comparison of effectiveness against the state’s learning standards. To remain viable, public schools would need to shed outdated organizational models. Administrative oversight and evaluation of methods, standards, graduation requirements, etc., would need rethinking.
The current notion of local school committees running schools is an interesting part of today’s systems.
It parallels the idea of anyone who has flown in a plane ought to be able to be a pilot. People seem to think since they went to school, they are somehow qualified to be responsible for its successful operation.
Oversight of administration in the form of local school committees needs to be re-thought.
The existing model for public schooling has unsuccessfully evolved over time. With continuing state mandates for all sorts of special ed programs, inclusion of everyone including those who are limited in English, and wavering financial support, many districts wallow in mediocrity.
As more demands are put onto public schools, the only possible outcome is mediocrity.
Perhaps, with viable challenges from voucher-supported private institutions, the public sector would wake up and recognize the need for changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.