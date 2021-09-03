The ‘retrograde’ movement from Afghanistan has certainly elicited emotions from every perspective. Unauthorized trips to the country, pundits on nonstop talkathons presenting their views, an administration with as many different perspectives as speakers on the subject ...
The good news is the painful part of the seemingly perpetual mess is more or less over. It will be years before the investigations and second-guessing abates. The future will unfold with whatever terrorist plots might emerge from the region. The U.S. Marine Corps commandant wants a conversation to look at what could have been done differently.
The original premise of occupying the god-forsaken, landlocked plot of mountains, poppy fields and deserts, was valid. With essentially no ability for the Afghan government to provide for country wide control of lawless (by our standards) provinces, it was imperative for the United States to rout out al-Qaida and the architects of terrorist attacks.
It seems that mission was completed. But somewhere along the way, our political leadership lost sight or ignored the experience of an endless list of unsuccessful occupiers of that land.
The recent list of U.S. presidents continued the never successful and always flawed policy of nation building.
Why did this mess continue with ill-defined goals for 20 years? Who knows. Maybe Country Joe and the Fish got it right in their ditty, ‘Fixin’ to die rag.’
“... Well, come on Wall Street, don’t move slow, Why man, this is War-a-go-go.
There’s plenty good money to be made by supplying the Army with the tools of the trade ...”
Only now it’s not the U.S. Army using the billions of dollars of equipment left behind, but the Taliban. They are now probably one of the better equipped military in the world. Shameful. Billions of dollars of equipment left for an enemy. And yet another ‘60s song emerges with Stonewall Jackson’s “The Minutemen are Turning in Their Graves.”
“What’s happened to our heritage what’s happen to our pride.
Since when do free Americans pull for the other side.
Did we send food to Hitler’s troops or praise the enemy.
Did all our children die in vain defending liberty ...
Dear Lord I’ve got one little prayer I pray in years to come.
Don’t ever let those kind of people serve in Washington ...”
As far as the occupation for those decades, to be fair, its not unusual for the USA to provide occupation troops — Korea, Japan, Germany, England, and those are just the countries where there is an acknowledged, robust presence.
In Afghanistan, for 20 years, our nation attempted to provide some semblance of order in a land that for centuries has not been too keen on receiving foreigners. Recent history should have provided lessons on the in-hospitality experienced by the Russians several decades back and should have spawned reluctance on our involvement.
Now, there are tens of thousands of Afghans being relocated to all over the place.
It is a clear demonstration of their fear of the Taliban that causes people to up and leave their native land but reports of Afghan soldiers leaving their units is troubling.
If the environment could be changed to jungle rather than desert, there is not a lot different about the exodus of soldiers as was seen in southeast Asia 45 years ago.
A recorded phone call between President Joe Biden and former Afghan president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai touched on the subject leading Biden to ask for the Afghans to not reveal the extent of Taliban influence. That was in July.
Here’s an idea that ought to raise some eyebrows. Instead of sending Afghans all over the world to relocate, perhaps another approach would have been to give every able bodied Afghan a rifle and lots of ammunition and tell them it is their responsibility to take on the Taliban.
It is difficult to understand why the Afghan Army and tens of thousands of citizens are unwilling to fight for their country free of Taliban influence.
No one seems to think the fundamentalist religious approach imposed by Taliban supporters is going to change. Time will tell.
Twenty years of undefined victory, trillions spent on personnel, equipment, supplies, diplomacy. A nation of people best described as one whose only homogeneous interest is tossing off foreign interference. The roots of the Taliban look to be the Mujahideen who assembled to toss the Soviets out of their nation. Funny how alliances sway back and forth. Some suggest China will attempt to exert influence in the area. It will be interesting to see if that plays out.
The good news is the occupation of Afghanistan is over.
The bad news is how ashamedly the surrender, aka ‘retrograde’ was executed.
You have to wonder how long it will take for Congress to authorize American contractors to start selling the Taliban repair parts and send technicians to maintain their ‘new’ equipment.
