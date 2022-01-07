Another new year is upon us and most folks are hoping for some improvement over the past couple. But as we venture into this new year I am afraid the opening salvo of news is not all that optimistic.
Looking at the headlines as the week began, these articles make me wonder if we are going to be better off in 2022 than the dismal months we faced over the past couple years. On the upside, unlike the president during his Jan. 4 address, we recognize this is 2022, not a return to 2020.
I recall referencing the Darwin Awards. If not familiar, recognition as a contributor to the Darwin collection suggests your actions were so outrageous from the perspective of rational behavior, the event of note lead to your demise. The connection to Darwin implies your removal from the gene pool is a plus for the human species. Perhaps these observations of events don’t warrant Darwin recognition, but surely they merit visibility.
How about the courts entertaining a suit brought on behalf of inmates in Maine prisons because the governor cut off their unemployment benefits. The COVID crisis caused a work program to be suspended and the incarcerated were no longer allowed to work. With their employment ended, they had been granted unemployment benefits, on the tab of the government. The governor recognized the lunacy of this program and stopped the payments. Imagine sitting in a cell, as a convicted inmate, and receiving unemployment payments, courtesy the taxpayer. It would be interesting to know which law firm is representing the convicts in the attempt to restore benefits. What’s the barristers’ cut? A third? Better call Saul.
Locally, Mayor Paul Heroux is setting up to run for some different, significant office. The Sun Chronicle reports the mayor (to his credit) has indicated he would resign from his current position should he be elected to either of the offices he aspires to achieving. And, what a guy, he says running for another office will not “conflict with his responsibilities as mayor.” He must have a bunch of free time to devote to his campaign.
This nonsense of being in office and running for some other position before resigning from that to which one was elected ought to be outlawed.
Why is this Ashli Babbitt woman still in the news? She was killed, the shooting by law enforcement was investigated and there was no issue found with the response. So why are we still flailing this story? The only logical explanation is to continue to highlight that this apparently flaky woman was an ardent Trump supporter.
And what is up with Tom Brady backing this Antonio Brown fellow? It has been reported Brady brought Brown to Tampa. Maybe he feels some obligation to support his obviously ill-advised support for this guy? Tom Terrific commented he had Antonio over to his house. Was his wife home? I got a feeling she might not want a multiple-times-accused abuser near her kids. The Associated Press says Brown’s “mental health is no joke.” Or maybe an over-privileged, $2-million-a-year athlete who has never been responsible for his actions needs to be held accountable? This guy’s short-lived stint in Foxboro with Brady’s support makes you wonder if this relationship had anything to do with Tom’s departure.
Anybody who thinks Belichick would tolerate Brown’s shenanigans probably thinks Dr. Anthony Fauci has some useful purpose.
And President Joe Biden: One of his wife’s friends filled him in on the idea that hamburg is now $5 a pound. The president notes that a while ago it was $4. Solution: Pass out a billion taxpayer dollars to livestock farmers to lower the price of hamburg. Brilliant. Maybe there ought to be a law that legislators have to go out shopping once a month. Buy a pound of hamburg, a couple of steaks, a bag of apples, top off the gas tank, call their oil company and pay their electric bill.
And who can not scratch their head looking at the insanity of the COVID testing panic. Lines of people and cars winding for miles in some cases. Some interviewed noting they are in line just for peace of mind ... for a test that may or may not be accurate? Such interviews ought to include the respondent’s plan of action as it relates to the possible outcomes. Lots of irrational behavior.
It is clear that year-old claims of inoculations resolving the COVID crisis were patently optimistic. About the only constant in the whole continuing saga is Fauci. People seem to erroneously like to associate correlation with causation so you got to wonder why Fauci is still influencing the ineffective activity associated with the COVID.
On Wednesday, a new sideways approach to student loan forgiveness. The state wants employers to pay off student loans for their workers. Great idea. Oh wait! The state would then reimburse the company with taxpayer money. Gee whiz, that’s a lot different from direct ‘forgiveness’ with tax dollars.
So there we go. Another year under way. My ray of light will come if Democrats are ousted from Congress and the country can return to some sense of fiscal accountability. We’ll see.
